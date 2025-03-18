ELLE 5ves: I Tried One Quirky Spa Treatment Every Day Of The Week

Okay, now that I've got your attention—I admit it—I didn't literally spend every single day of my week lounging in ice-cream foot baths or soaking in Cleopatra-worthy milk tubs. But I did dip my toes (quite literally) into some of the quirkiest spa treatments Mumbai has to offer. From pumpkin enzyme facials to salt-infused therapy cabins, here's the scoop on five delightfully unconventional experiences that are equal parts relaxing and wonderfully weird. Spoiler alert: you're still going to want to book them all immediately.

The Bombay Pumpkin Facial, The Bombay Skin Clinic

Get a pumpkin-powered skin boost with this one-of-a-kind facial, that blends science and the goodness of nature's bounty. Pumpkin enzymes work to exfoliate, hydrate, and revitalize your skin. Perfect for banishing dullness, acne, and pigmentation this facial will leave you feeling SO fresh. Whether you’re looking to treat your skin or simply pamper yourself, this facial is the ultimate choice.

Indulgent Ice Cream Pedicure With Relaxing Kheoni Wellness Eye Mask, Looks Salon

This one's all about indulgence. A super fun, ice cream flavoured bath bomb is the highlight of this pedicure, and will leave your feet leaving softer than ever! While your feet get the pampering they deserve, you can sit back with the ultra restful eye mask, which ensures you're completely unwound and none of those stressful thoughts get near you.

Face Gym, Florian Hurel Hair Couture And Spa

Okay, hear me out: someone giving your face a relaxing massage, and that actually leading to you looking snatched? Take all my money. You can choose from face cardio, sculpting and cool down. By far the best experience you'll have, and it helps in lymphatic drainage, puffiness, fluid retention and loose skin. A must-try for everyone.

Cleopatra Milk Bath, JW Marriott's Quan Spa

Bringing ancient civilisations' beauty rituals back to life, you can indulge yourself in this milk bath and feel like the queen of the land for a small part of your day. Milk has some great properties, as we already know from using lactic acid in our skincare. Immerse yourself in its goodness and experience the most relaxing nourishment of your life, because where else can you have a milk bath?

Salt Therapy, Plera Wellness Plus

A 30 minute escape to a little wooden salt cabin sounds like something out of your favourite childhood book. But, what if I told you this is very real and very good for your respiratory health? The session comprises of you literally just lounging in reclining chairs and breathing normally, with walls made of Himalayan salt bricks emit a soothing glow. The salt particles once inhaled, travel through your sinuses and respiratory tract, absorbing irritants, moisture, allergens and toxins from deep within your lungs. It also has the same effect on your skin, easing out many skin issues. Who knew, right?

