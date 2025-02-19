Lymphatic Drainage Massage Is The Midweek Hug Your Body Needs

It’s been almost a month now, and my Instagram greets my morning cup of Earl Grey with these reels – folks tapping away at their forehead, temples, face and ncck, some had therapists who extolled the virtues of using light pressure from the neck to earlobes and so on – and it felt like this was the answer to what I need.

As Digital Editor, I usually hit the ground running (and I love that pace!) but it can also take away from my time to actually head out to the spa for a massage. Enter these practitioners of ‘self-lymphatic drainage’ that have whipped up an insightful plunge into wellness for me. Yes, I have tried their movements and it feels so good, which also brings me to the larger picture, ‘Can a lymphatic drainage massage be the one thing we need? Especially for those with sedentary work lives? Hot on the list for Hollywood stars Jennifer Aniston, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian and more, this treatment has the celeb nod and for good reason: it helps boost the body's lymphatic system and the immune system, increasing protection against infection and disease.

This A-list favourite offers multiple benefits

Why It’s Got Such A Cult Status Today

Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez are said to be fans of the lymphatic drainage massage Photograph: (Instagram)

If the term has you conjuring up images of contortions or pain, do away with that. Lymphatic is actually kind, unlike its Swedish cousin. If it hasn’t entered your realm yet, that fine as lymphatic drainage massages were initially used just as a treatment post-surgery and for other conditions. On its ascension into beauty, Dr Sravya C. Tipirneni, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetologist & Trichologist at Manipal Hospitals in Bengaluru, says, “Lymphatic drainage has transitioned from a purely medical treatment to a sought-after beauty and wellness practice owing to several factors - firstly, increased awareness of the lymphatic system and its crucial role in overall health has fuelled interest. People are now more informed about the connection between a sluggish lymphatic system and various issues like bloating, fatigue, and even cellulite. Secondly, the rise of holistic wellness practices has created a receptive environment for treatments like lymphatic drainage, which address the body’s natural detoxification processes. Thirdly, social media and influencer culture have played a significant role. As celebrities and beauty gurus tout the benefits of lymphatic drainage for glowing skin, reduced puffiness, and improved well-being, its appeal has broadened significantly. Finally, the accessibility of lymphatic drainage massage has increased, with more spas and wellness centres offering the service, making it more readily available to the public.”

So, How Does It Really Work?

Photograph: (Pexels)

This involves typically 30 to 60-minute session. To understand it better, we need to understand the lymph system first.



The lymphatic system is a network of vessels and nodes that collect and filter lymph fluid, which contains waste products, toxins, and immune cells. It’s crucial for maintaining fluid balance, immune function, and waste removal. If lymph fluid becomes stagnant, it can lead to various health issues. Why it matters to you if you have a sedentary job is this: Sitting for prolonged periods can impede lymphatic circulation, leading to fluid retention and other problems. But a regular lymphatic drainage massage can help counteract these effects and promote better overall health, explains Dr Tipirneni.

Secret Lies In The Nodes

While pain or stiffness in the arm or leg is often apparent and easy to tackle, not knowing where lymph movement is sluggish, needs help. And this massage does that, carefully. Dr Debeshi, Clinical Cosmetic and Aesthetic Expert and Founder of Lueur Aesthetics, shares: “Let’s start with identifying the key lymph nodes each having their own benefits. They are located in the neck and jawline (around the sides of the neck, under the jaw) and behind the ears. The armpits (axillary lymph nodes) help drain toxins from the arms, chest, and upper body, groin (inguinal lymph nodes) that drain the legs and lower abdomen as well as behind the knees and elbows, which assists in filtering lymph from the limbs.”





Lymphatic massage strokes are gentle Photograph: (Unsplash)



She adds, “The massage strokes should be gentle and rhythmic, not deep or intense. Since lymphatic vessels are close to the skin’s surface, excessive pressure can collapse them, making the massage ineffective. Light, circular motions or upward strokes toward the lymph nodes are recommended.”

Bathroom Breaks Forecasted

It's said that since you are trying to detoxify the body with these massages, you can have increased urination and Dr Debeshi affirms this. “Yes, increased urination is a common effect of lymphatic massage because it stimulates the lymphatic system to remove excess fluids and toxins, which are then processed by the kidneys. Other possible symptoms include: mild fatigue as the body is processing waste, which may cause temporary tiredness, plus increased thirst and temporary headaches or dizziness because as toxins are flushed out, some people may feel lightheaded. Some people also experience slight swelling before drainage kicks in. These effects are temporary and usually subside within 24 hours.”

Who should who avoid doing a lymphatic massage

● People with active infections or fever as it can worsen inflammation.

● Those with deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or blood clot risks as it can dislodge clots.

● Patients with severe heart disease or kidney conditions.

● Cancer patients (unless there is medical approval)

● Individuals with severe lymphedema or skin infections as the massage can exacerbate symptoms.



