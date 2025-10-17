ELLE Beauty Awards 2025: The Starry Winners Who Stole The Spotlight

We rolled out the red carpet, the lights dimmed, cameras flashed, and the stars showed up serving pure glamour at the ELLE Beauty Awards 2025, held on October 16 at JW Marriott, Juhu. Between dazzling gowns, power poses, and unforgettable beauty moments, the night was a true celebration of star power and self-expression. These celebrity winners didn’t just turn heads, they’ve been redefining what beauty means today. Here’s a look at everyone who took home the glow.

ELLE Eternal Muse - Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen brings a kind of magnetic grace that leaves a lasting impression. Every appearance feels like a masterclass in elegance, power, and self-assurance. A true icon who continues to inspire generations, she personifies the spirit of the ELLE Eternal Muse.

ELLE Effortless Elegance - Sonali Bendre

The winner of ELLE Effortless Elegance, Sonali Bendre, is the golden-era icon who redefines timeless beauty. Her authenticity, poise, and warmth prove that true elegance never goes out of style.

ELLE Beauty-preneur of the Year - Kriti Sanon

Actor, entrepreneur, and visionary, Kriti Sanon embodies mindful beauty. With her brand mirroring her own philosophy of clean, conscious living, she wins ELLE Beauty-preneur of the Year for turning passion into purpose.

ELLE Global Beauty Influencer - Nargis Fakhri

The ELLE Global Beauty Influencer title goes to Nargis Fakhri, whose effortless glamour transcends borders. With her global appeal, With a presence that transcends borders, she inspires an international audience to embrace confidence and individuality.

ELLE International Power Performer - Nora Fatehi

Unstoppable, dynamic, and magnetic, Nora Fatehi owns every stage she walks on. Winning ELLE International Power Performer, she’s the embodiment of beauty in motion and talent in full command.

ELLE Beauty Muse - Aditi Rao Hydari

From her luminous skin to her grounded charm, Aditi Rao Hydari is the picture of modern royalty. Winning the title of ELLE Beauty Muse, she stands for beauty that doesn't chase attention but commands it.

ELLE Beauty Trailblazer - Diana Penty

Diana Penty takes home ELLE Beauty Trailblazer for leaving her mark on the world of beauty. Her sophisticated glamour and calm confidence prove that impact doesn’t always need noise.

ELLE Pure Presence - Rakul Preet Kaur

A vision of glow and grace, Rakul Preet Singh wins ELLE Pure Presence for radiating wellness from within. Her balanced approach to beauty and life makes her a true wellness inspiration.

ELLE Fit & Fabulous - Alaya F.

Energetic and expressive, Alaya F. took home the title of ELLE Fit & Fabulous. Her commitment to movement, mindfulness, and self-expression sets the tone for a generation that celebrates holistic beauty.

ELLE Game Changer of the Year - Fatima Sana Shaikh

Bold, experimental, and unapologetically original, Fatima Sana Shaikh takes home ELLE Game Changer of the Year for rewriting the rules with her fearless spirit.

ELLE Rising Star - Ibrahim Ali Khan

With signature Pataudi charm and screen-ready poise, Ibrahim Ali Khan steps into the spotlight with a natural ease. Winning ELLE Rising Star, he represents the promise of next-gen stardom.

ELLE Crossover Star of the Year - Sargun Mehta

A powerhouse of talent and heart, Sargun Mehta earns ELLE Crossover Star of the Year for her seamless journey across industries and languages. She’s redefining versatility with every project.

ELLE Next-Gen Star - Palak Tiwari

Palak Tiwari captures the spirit of the new era. Crowned ELLE Next-Gen Star, she’s the face of a generation that celebrates both legacy and individuality

ELLE Beauty With Impact - Raashi Khanna

Raashi Khanna takes home ELLE Beauty With Impact for her graceful charm. Both on and off screen, she embodies beauty that uplifts and empowers.

ELLE Beauty Creator of the Year - Aashna Hegde

From the creator’s lens to the spotlight, Aashna Hegde wins ELLE Beauty Creator of the Year for shaping beauty conversations with authenticity and flair.

ELLE Digital Disruptor: Beauty - Radhika Seth

With her signature aesthetic and instinct for trends, Radhika Seth wins ELLE Digital Disruptor: Beauty. She embodies the voice of an audience that’s globally fluent yet authentically rooted.

ELLE Digital Voice of the Year: Beauty - Shivshakti Sachdev

An actor, creator, and storyteller, Shivshakti Sachdev takes home ELLE Digital Voice of the Year: Beauty for using her platform to redefine relatability.

As the night drew to a close, the ELLE Beauty Awards 2025 reaffirmed the powerful intersection of celebrity influence and beauty innovation. The ELLE Beauty Awards 2025 celebrated not just the stars themselves, but the beauty, wellness, and style philosophy they championed and represented.

