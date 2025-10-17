ELLE Beauty Awards 2025: First Look At All The Winning Products

The ELLE Beauty Awards 2025 were everything we expected and more. Beyond the glitz and glamour, the night of 16th October marked the grand reveal of this year’s most coveted titles, setting new benchmarks for innovation and playing a pivotal role in redefining contemporary narratives surrounding modern beauty and wellness.

This year, over 200 brands submitted their registrations across 32 categories, spanning makeup, skincare, and haircare to sexual wellness and health-focused products.

Screening Process

The thorough screening process unfolded across three stages, beginning with an internal screening led by the beauty team at ELLE India.

Our expert jury panel, which included Shaheen Bhatt, Anshula Kapoor, Aalim Hakim, Kannagi Desai, Ainee Nizami Ahmedi, Shantanu Dhope, Bianca Contractor, Dr Jamuna Pai, Rithvik Dhanjani, Shivohaam, Rohan Shrestha, Deanne Panday, Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, Meagan Concessio, Savleen Kaur Manchanda, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, and Aranya Johar, brought together a wide spectrum of expertise to evaluate the shortlisted products. From artistry to science, every perspective was represented.

At the third and final stage, we rolled out an audience voting form on our website, acknowledging our community of beauty enthusiasts as essential contributors to this process.

Earlier this month, a special ELLE x SSBeauty by Shoppers Stop Brunch brought together beauty and wellness experts, creative voices, and brand founders to select the winner of a special award title.

Results Are In!

And now, after months of meticulous screening and impassioned voting, the moment everyone’s been waiting for is here: the ELLE Beauty Awards 2025: Product Winners have finally been revealed.

The winning products not only triumphed through an intensive judging process but also won the hearts of experts and readers alike. Read on to discover this year’s best in beauty!

Product Awardees

Base Product Of The Year - thou. Hue Drops



Blush Of The Year - CHANTECAILLE Cheek Shade



Lip Product Of The Year - Bobbi Brown Extra Color Shine Lipstick





Setting Product Of The Year - Huda Beauty Easy Bake Duo Loose Powder





Kajal Of The Year - Simplynam The Ultimate Kajal





Mascara Of The Year - Jeffree Star Cosmetics F*ck Proof Mascara





Brow Product Of The Year - Staze 9to9 All Eyes On You Brow Definer





Eyeshadow Of The Year - Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Palette Of Beautifying Eye Trends





Nail Product Of The Year - Ray Of Sunshine Beauty Nail Stickers





Cleanser Of The Year - Elizabeth Arden White Tea Skin Solutions Gentle Purifying Cleanser





Makeup Remover Of The Year - Into Doubling Down Nourishing Rinse-Off Cleansing Balm





Serum Of The Year - The Ordinary GF 15% Solution





Face Exfoliator Of The Year - ClayCo. Matcha Enzyme Scrub with AHA & BHA





Moisturiser Of The Year - Asaya Running Deep Moisture Cocoon Crème





Eye Care Product Of The Year - Oteria Time Travel Eye Serum





Sunscreen Of The Year - Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun Aqua Fresh Rice + B5





Lip Balm Of The Year - La Mer The Lip Volumizer





Shampoo Of The Year - fHair Sensitively Scalp Shampoo





Conditioner Of The Year - milk_shake Curl Passion Shaper





Hair Mask Of The Year - 3TENX Ultimate Rèvitalize Hair Mask





Hair Serum Of The Year - Fix My Curls Frizz Control Stick





Leave-In Product Of The Year - Sachajuan Hair In The Sun





Hair Tool Of The Year - House of Beauty LED Hair Brush (5 in 1)





Body Cleanser Of The Year - Sol de Janeiro Delícia Drench™ Shower Oil





Body Moisturiser Of The Year - First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream





Women’s Fragrance Of The Year - Dear Diary National Crush





Men’s Fragrance Of The Year - Ajmal Artistocrat Eau De Parfum





Face Tool Of The Year - FitFace They See Me Rollin’





Hand Care Product Of The Year - Mintree UPF 50+ Protection Handwraps





Men’s Grooming Product Of The Year - Ikonic Professional Bullet Hair Shaver





Sexual Wellness Product Of The Year - Be. Alpha





Health & Wellness Product Of The Year - Terrapy Menopause Support





Editor’s Choice Award Winners

Anti-Ageing Skincare Product Of The Year - Neude Skin Rewind Age Reversing Gel Crème





Skincare Range Of The Year - Personal Touch Skincare





Best Sun Care Product - Embryolisse Sun Stick SPF 50+





Everyday Face Cleanser Of The Year - O3+ Brightening Face Wash





Intimate Grooming Tool Of The Year - Philips OneBlade Intimate Bikini & Underarm Trimmer & Razor





Best Contemporary Perfume - OLFA Raja Rose’42





Foundation Of The Year - PAC Cosmetics Studio HD Liquid Foundation





Best Body Butter - FloraSoul Ayurveda Body Butter





Hair Treatment Mask Of The Year - Nexxus Promend Repair Keratinizing Mask





Best Overnight Repair Serum - Lakmé Retinol Advanced Renewal Serum





Best All Round Skincare Serum - Hyphen Double Shot Radiance Lift Serum





Everyday Sun Protection Formula - ETUDE Soonjung Director’s Tone-Up Correcting Sun Cream

SSBeauty Select Jury Award Winner - Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Perfect Natural Glow Foundation

