ELLE Beauty How To: Scalp Type, Hair Type, Sanity—All Balanced Here

If you’ve ever stared at your hair in the mirror and thought, “Why are you like this?”—same. I used to think that good hair came down to finding the right shampoo. But after years of testing, and Googling weird ingredients, I realised the key is knowing your scalp and strand types separately. Your scalp is the root of it all and your strands need their own routine. So here’s my ultimate guide, scalp to strand, for every type, mood, and moment your hair could throw at you.

Scalp Type

Oily Scalp

An oily scalp is probably the most frustrating of the bunch. You shampoo, you feel fresh, and then—boom—by day two, your roots are limp and shiny like you rolled your head in butter. When I dealt with this, I constantly overwashed my hair, which only made it greasier. The breakthrough came when I started using The INKEY List Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Scalp Scrub. A few drops 10 minutes before my wash changed everything. It’s gentle exfoliation in the best way and balances oil without drying you out.

Dry or Flaky Scalp

If your scalp is dry or flaky, the itching, and the embarrassing flakes on black tops its is not fun. Using heavy castor oil on your scalp thinking it would do something great, only to make the problem worse. The real fix is hydration plus a bit of exfoliation. Try using Tea Tree Anti Dandruff Scalp Oil, which will calm things down without turning roots into an oil slick. It’s lightweight, cooling, and can be a go-to pre-wash ritual.

Sensitive Scalp

Sensitive scalp is though especially if yours reacts to everything. Stick to gentle, fragrance-free cleansers. One shampoo you can trust wholeheartedly is ScalpSense Hydra Soothe Shampoo. This gentle cleanser instantly hydrates and soothes, leaving your scalp feeling calm, refreshed, and comfortable.

Balanced or Normal Scalp

And then there are the lucky ones with balanced, “normal” scalps. If that’s you—protect it like your favourite lipstick shade that just got discontinued. Maintenance is the name of the game. Gentle shampoos, the occasional scalp detox, and no wild experiments. One of the most underrated products I found for this was the Briogeo Superfoods Mango + Cherry Balancing Shampoo. It’s super mild, and honestly just makes you feel refreshed.

Strand Type

Fine or Thin Hair

The worst part about fine or thin hair is that it gets oily fast and falls flat. The trick is finding that balance between cleansing and volume. Switching to lighter shampoos and started using a teeny amount of conditioner—only at the ends. One product that gives the hair a real-life bounce is the Kérastase Densifique Shampoo. It adds just enough fluff without drying it out.

Thick or Coarse Hair

If you have thick or coarse hair, you probably get compliments all the time, but I'm sure it’s a lot to manage. My cousin has this hair type, and her strands eat conditioner for breakfast. Hydration is everything here. A weekly deep conditioning session is non-negotiable, and rich masks become your best friend. We both swear by the Moroccanoil Intense Hydrating Mask. It’s a little fancy and a bit of a splurge, but if you want buttery-soft hair, it’s worth every rupee.

Curly Hair

Curly hair, on the other hand, is an entire personality. Curly strands need moisture more than anything—but not buildup. Start using a gentle cleanser followed by a rich conditioner. The definition comes from balanced hydration and a solid routine. Fix My Cleansing Shampoo is a hero product. It’s light, sulfate-free, and clears all the gunk from curl creams without stripping your pattern. Your curls will actually bounce now instead of flopping.

My Thoughts from the Shower Floor

Hair care is not a one-size-fits-all thing, and it’s definitely not something you figure out overnight. Your scalp has its own needs, and your strands have their own story. Once I stopped treating them like they were the same, my entire routine changed. Sure, I still have frizzy mornings, and bad hair days. But now I know what works for me. It just takes a little curiosity and a whole lot of hydration.