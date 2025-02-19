ELLE Beauty Radar: Utah Curls Are The It-Girl Hair Of The Moment

If your Instagram algorithm is anything like mine, then your feed is probably a chaotic mix of beauty hacks, tarot card readings, and that one creator who somehow convinces you to buy another lipstick you don’t need. But recently, my scroll-stopping obsession has been Utah Curls—a hair trend that has been all over social media. At first, I didn’t get the hype. Loose waves? Been there, done that. But after watching video after video (and possibly ignoring actual responsibilities), I caved. Was it worth the effort? Did I emerge looking like a hair goddess or a frazzled mess? Keep reading for the full tea.

What Are Utah Curls?

At first glance, you might mistake Utah curls for regular beach waves, but they’re not the same. The secret to these curls lies in their undone yet bouncy shape, with straight ends that scream, “I woke up like this” (even though we all know a lot of effort went into it) and the Olsen twins were all about it in the 2000s. Unlike traditional beach waves, which you can create with a wand, curling iron, or even a flat iron, Utah curls demand a curling iron with a clamp. This is where things start to get serious.

How to Get Utah Curls (And Not Lose Your Mind in the Process)

If you’re a curling iron newbie, brace yourself. Mastering Utah curls requires patience, a steady hand, and possibly a prayer or two. To start, your hair should be dry and preferably blown out— sleek but not too polished. Since we don’t want fried ends, spritz on a heat protectant like the Bblunt Hot Shot Heat Protection Mist. Work in sections—if you’re the “just grab random chunks” type, you will regret it. For the curling process clamp the iron about midway down your hair, curl away from your face, and then unwrap the curl while twisting the iron underneath the strand. When you reach the ends, drag them straight. It’s a whole choreography, but trust me, it makes a difference. Let the curls cool before touching them—if you immediately run your fingers through them, you’ll just end up with lifeless waves (ask me how I know). For the final touches, you can use a hairspray like the Schwarzkopf Taft Power Hair Strong Hold 5 Spray if you’re feeling extra, but I opted for a simple wide-tooth comb run-through because I’m not about that tight curl life.

Is It Worth the Hype?

After spending an absurd amount of time curling, twisting, and hoping for the best here's my conclusion: Utah curls are stunning on long, flowy hair. They give that beautiful, bouncy look that’s a mix between casual and glam. If you’re into soft, undone waves this trend is for you but if you have short or layered hair, the effect just isn’t the same. On shoulder-length locks, the curls would look more “meh” than mesmerizing. Also, while this style holds up decently, it’s not the most long-lasting—especially if you have hair that doesn’t like to cooperate (hello, humidity). Would I do Utah curls again? Maybe. They’re cute, but they don’t beat the ride-or-die bouncy blowout.

If you’re looking to switch up your hair game, give Utah curls a shot. Who knows? It might just become your new signature look. Or, like me, you’ll spend an hour curling your hair only to throw it up in a claw clip five minutes later. Either way, it’s all part of the fun.

Photo Credits: Pinterest