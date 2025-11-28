ELLE Beauty Radar: Winter Nails You’ll Actually Want To Try This Season

As winter rolls in with its crisp mornings and cosy evenings, it’s not just your wardrobe that deserves a seasonal upgrade; your nails do too! As the season brings cooler days and cosier vibes, these nail trends will make sure your fingertips stay perfectly on point.

1. Playful Polka Dots

This winter, polka-dot nails are going bold and cheeky. Glossy burgundy nails speckled with neat white dots, or cute pinks jazzed up with tiny mint-green spots. They’re the perfect choice when you want something upbeat yet simple, ideal for brunch dates or casual hangouts. Pro tip: Opt for a gel-based polish if you’re constantly on the move. It’ll keep the shine going strong even when you’re juggling office, traffic, and weekend plans.

2. French Tips with a Twist

The classic French manicure has gone from elegant to extra with this upgrade. It’s luxurious, and absolutely irresistible. Imagine deep ruby or emerald tips glinting gently under your cardigan, understated but impossible to ignore. Perfect for festive dinners or even office parties where you want to look polished but not overdone.

3. Surreal Animal Prints

Animal prints are having a full-on fashion moment, and your nails want in! This season, it’s all about experimental versions. Try fun zebra stripes, molten-gold crocodile textures, or even a mix of prints on different nails. For everyday wear, tone it down with just one or two accent nails per hand; you’ll still get the fun without the fuss. If you're heading to a party, go all out! These nails are your perfect conversation starter when you’re holding that drink.

4. Marbled Touch

If sophistication had a texture, it would be marble. The marbled nail trend blends complementary shades into dreamy, swirling patterns that look like mini works of art. A taupe or blush base swirled with espresso or soft white gives a neutral yet elegant vibe, perfect for workdays or winter weddings. It’s versatile, polished, and Instagrammable.

5. Cosy Knit Textures

Who says your nails can’t feel as snug as your jumper? The chunky knit manicure trend brings tactile warmth to your fingertips. They’re cute, creative, and perfect for those low-key winter days. Soft greys, pastel mauves, or even icy teals keep the vibe fun yet classy. Pair them with your co-ord set or puffer jacket for that ultimate cosy-girl aesthetic.

Quick Tips to Nail the Look

Keep the balance: If your nails are loud, let your outfit stay simple. Think monochrome dresses or solid sweaters to make them pop.

DIY or Salon? Some of these trends (like velvet and knit textures) need gel polish or magnetic tools, so trust your nail tech. Dots and marble swirls, though, are easy at home.

Mind the weather: Cold, dry air can make nails brittle. Keep a hand cream and cuticle oil handy.

Mix it up: Try accent nails, alternate designs, or contrasting hands for a playful twist.

That’s your winter nail inspo sorted! From cosy evenings to festive nights, there’s a look for every occasion. Because if your hands are doing all the heavy lifting, from texts to toasts, they’ve earned the right to shine.

