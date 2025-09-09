ELLE Exclusive: Foam On My Face, Concealer In Place—Testing PAC’s New Duo

Every time I pick up a new primer or concealer, there’s this little voice in my head asking, Do I actually need another one? My makeup drawer is already a graveyard of half-used bottles, but that didn’t stop me from making room for PAC’s Aqua Foam Primer and Studio HD Liquid Concealer.

Honestly, primers can feel pointless, and concealers have a way of looking flawless at 10 am only to ghost you by lunchtime. Still, a foam primer sounded too intriguing to pass up, and a concealer that promised hydration and coverage felt like something worth testing. I’ve only been trying these for a few days. But here’s where I’m at so far.

PAC Aqua Foam Primer

Foam. Primer. Those two words don’t usually go together, and that’s exactly what intrigued me. India’s first aqua-based foam primer promises a skincare-meets-makeup experience.

The texture is light-as-air—so much so that I had a minor moment of panic the first time, wondering if it was too bubbly to actually do anything. But as soon as you smooth it in, it melts. No stickiness, just a burst of hydration. PAC says it calms irritation, soothes redness and brightens skin. I can’t speak for the long-term brightening yet (too soon to tell), but I did notice that my skin felt softer and looked fresher almost instantly.

As a base for makeup, it definitely passes the test. My foundation gripped better and lasted through a long work day with fewer touch-ups than usual. I didn’t feel like I had an extra layer suffocating my skin either, it’s breathable and invisible once blended in.

PAC Studio HD Liquid Concealer

Concealers are personal. What works for one person’s under-eyes might cake horribly on another’s. With PAC’s Studio HD Liquid Concealer, I was pleasantly surprised at how smooth the formula is. Creamy without being heavy, it blends in with very little effort, finger, brush or sponge, take your pick.

Coverage-wise, it sits comfortably in the medium-to-full zone. On mornings when my under-eyes looked like I hadn’t slept in weeks, two light layers did the trick. It covered darkness without looking like I’d plastered on product.

What I appreciate most is the finish. It’s radiant matte—which sounds contradictory, but stay with me. Basically, it looks matte enough to prevent creasing and oiliness, but it doesn’t flatten your face. There’s a healthy, skin-like dimension that feels very camera-friendly.

Infused with hyaluronic acid complex and niacinamide, it doesn’t just cover, it cares. Over the few days I’ve worn it, I haven’t noticed any dryness or that dreaded tight feeling around the eyes. Plus, it’s non-comedogenic, which means no clogged pores lurking under the surface. The shade range is decent at 12 shades. Is it the most inclusive? Not quite, India has a vast spectrum of undertones that 12 shades can’t fully capture. But compared to many local launches, it’s a step in the right direction.

How they work together

I tested the primer and concealer as a duo, because no one’s using them in isolation. They play very well together. The Aqua Foam Primer gave my skin a hydrated cushion that helped the concealer glide on effortlessly. No patchiness, no clinging to dry spots. By the end of the day, my base looked worn-in rather than cracked or greasy. That said, I’ll need to see how it holds up in more extreme conditions, Mumbai humidity, wedding season marathons, or, you know, the occasional meltdown. Time will tell.

The Verdict

After a few days of testing, I’d say the Aqua Foam Primer is lightweight, hydrating and genuinely comfortable to wear, whether on bare skin or under makeup. If heavy, sticky primers usually put you off, this one feels like a breath of fresh air. The Studio HD Liquid Concealer, on the other hand, blends easily, covers well and has the added bonus of skin-friendly ingredients. The shade range could definitely expand, but the formula itself is impressive.

What PAC has nailed is that elusive “makeup that feels like skincare” balance, something you don’t see often in a market where primers can feel plasticky and concealers crease by lunch. Will these become permanent fixtures in my routine? I’m cautiously optimistic. For now, though, I’m impressed.

