ELLE Beauty Recipes: I Recreated Alaya F's Breakfast Staple And Here's Why You Should, Too

While doing my Instagram doom scroll for the day, I actually found something that made me want to get out of bed. Alaya F, known for her fitness and wellness content, popped up on my feed, sharing how she makes her go-to breakfast smoothie on Instagram, and I instantly knew it was going to too good to pass up on. She says, "I eat this literally every single day for breakfast, and I can't get enough of it!" Promising an ice cream sorbet-like taste, while still being nutrient-packed and guilt-free, I decided I wanted to try it, right then and there. Let's just say I understand why Alaya's addicted.

Here’s a breakdown of the recipe, why each ingredient works wonders for your body, and how you can tweak it to suit yourself.

The Recipe To Health

Ingredients:

1 frozen banana

½ cup frozen mixed berries

1 tbsp almond butter

1 tbsp Greek yogurt

A splash of almond milk

1 tsp honey (optional)

Toppings:

Granola

Coconut flakes

Fresh berries

Chia seeds

A drizzle of almond butter

How to Make It:

Blend all the ingredients until smooth, then pour into a bowl and use the toppings to be as creative as you like. Enjoy!

Why This Smoothie Bowl Is A Nutritional Powerhouse

Banana: Frozen bananas provide natural sweetness and a creamy texture. They're super rich in magnesium and potassium, which helps in muscle recovery and digestion.

Berries: These antioxidant-rich fruits (blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, etcetera) support heart health, improve skin, and boost cognitive function.

Almond Butter: A great source of healthy fats and protein, almond butter keeps you full for longer, balances hormones, and supports muscle repair.

Greek Yogurt: Packed with probiotics, protein, and calcium, Greek yogurt contributes to your daily protein goals, promotes gut health, and adds a creamy texture to the smoothie.

Almond Milk: A dairy-free alternative that’s light on the stomach, contains vitamin E for glowing skin, and won't mess with your hormone health.

Chia Seeds: An absolute superfood, rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and protein that enhances digestion and supports heart health.

How You Can Customise It

For A Protein Boost: Add a scoop of vanilla protein powder or a tablespoon of hemp seeds.

For A Vegan Option: Swap Greek yogurt for coconut yogurt, and use maple syrup instead of honey.

For Extra Good Fats: Throw in a handful of flaxseeds.

For Added Fiber: Add some roasted oats when blending.

What I love about Alaya's take on breakfast is that it’s a balanced meal that fuels your body for the day. Whether you’re looking for a quick breakfast, post-workout fuel, or a nutritious dessert alternative, this smoothie is worth adding to your routine. Try it out!