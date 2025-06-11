ELLE Exclusive: Aveda’s New Drop Turned My Third-Day Hair Into A Chic Statement

Your 7 a.m. workout called. You remembered to run a million errands after. And then your Zoom meeting surprised you. Somewhere in between, your hair begged for a refresh. The solution? A soft puff of powder that absorbs oil, adds volume, and lets you stretch your wash days.

This isn’t your average powder—it’s quite the overachiever. Designed for second (or even third if you're anything like me) day hair, Aveda’s newest launch combines oil-absorbing clays with a soft floral aroma that makes “I haven’t washed my hair” feel like a luxury statement.

What Makes It Different

Let’s be really honest, dry shampoos haven't been hitting the spot of late. Too chalky, too chemical-heavy, too obvious. But Aveda’s Shampowder™ Dry Shampoo claims to clean up the category—literally.

Powered by montmorillonite clay and tapioca starch, it absorbs excess oil while giving hair soft volume and grip—perfect for a slick bun, bouncy pony, or that tousled French-girl texture. Add in oat kernel flour for a soothing scalp treatment, and you’re looking at a plant-based formula that works and feels good.

Just a puff of powder, and your scalp is back in business.

Sustainable Convenience

True to Aveda’s roots, this drop is designed with the planet in mind.

The packaging is made from recycled HDPE and bioplastic.

Aveda’s manufacturing facility is powered by 100% wind and solar energy.

It’s 99% naturally derived, vegan, and cruelty-free. No nasties, no aerosol.

It’s a dry shampoo that doesn’t just make your feel-good factor jump up—it shows up for the environment, too.

The Art Of A Subtle Refresh

Truth be told, I won't reach for dry shampoo unless the situation is too dire to salvage. And I found that Shampowder fully aligns with my hair philosophy—less really is more.

The first time I used it, I went in a little too heavy-handed and found my scalp feeling a bit dry. But once I figured out the right amount, the results were flawless—light, fresh volume that didn’t feel gritty, flour-y or clogging.

Here’s the trick: less puff, more massage. Flip the bottle, tap once, squeeze lightly, and puff directly into your roots. Let the blend settle in, then massage it in with your fingertips and brush it through. The micro-fine powder disappears into your hair without residue.

What completely sold me though? The fragrance. A classic scent that's like aromatherapy for your roots—clean, botanical, and surprisingly grounding. It instantly elevates your mood while giving the illusion of just-washed hair, even if your last shampoo was…days ago.

It’s the kind of dry shampoo that actually makes you feel put-together instead of just covered up. And that’s why it’s earned a permanent spot in my gym bag and my vanity.

When to Use It

Post-pilates pick-me-up: Sweat? What sweat. My post-class claw clip twist has never looked better.

Weekend travel: Small enough to fit in your carry-on, powerful enough to revive hair after a red-eye.

Braid prep – Slightly dirty hair is the secret to great braids. Add a little Shampowder at the roots for grip.

Scalp reset between events – Headed from your desk to drinks? Puff it through your crown and hairline to mop up midday oil and add a touch of texture.

Hat hair rescue – Wearing a cap/beret all day? Use it to re-lift flattened roots and refresh your part.

Volume booster for fine hair – Even freshly washed hair benefits. Puff some into the roots to add long-lasting volume for hair that struggles with volume.

You heard it here first. Second-day hair? It’s officially chic.