ELLE Exclusive: Davidoff’s Cool Elixir Duo Smells Like Chemistry

Trying new fragrances is basically a personality trait at this point. I’m that friend who’ll pause mid-conversation to ask what perfume you’re wearing. So when I heard Davidoff had launched a new scent duo called Cool Elixir, I was intrigued. A fragrance for him and one for her? I’ve sniffed enough awkward pairings to know this could go either way—but from the first spritz, I knew Davidoff had nailed the brief.

Cool Elixir for Him

Cool Elixir for Him opens with impact, a rich, layered blend that’s dark, smooth, and unapologetically assured. There’s no slow reveal here; it knows what it’s doing and gets straight to it.

The oud is smoky and expensive, lavandin brings a clean, herbal lift, and then rose oxide cuts through with a sharp floral twist you don’t see coming. It’s unexpected, in a way that works. Masculine, yes, but not in that overdone, gym-bro kind of way.

Perfumer Jean-Christophe Hérault explains it best: “We imagined depth as a double intention, in terms of the sea and in terms of freshness. The immediate impression feels like a deep dive, then the intensity takes over, leaving a lasting and seductive trail.”

The bottle’s a whole moment too, deep blue, sharply cut, and with just the right amount of heft. We all judge a scent by the bottle first, and this one passes with flying colours.

Cool Elixir for Her

This isn’t a light, floral background scent; it’s bold, warm, and made to be noticed. The ambery vanilla hits first, rich, addictive, and just the right side of sultry. Then comes the oakmoss, grounding it with a bit of earthiness, while jasmine softens the edges without making it too delicate. It’s sweet, but not girly. Feminine, but in a don’t mess with me kind of way.

It’s the kind of scent that shows up and owns the room. The dry-down is smooth, sexy, and lingers just long enough to be remembered.

Two Bottles, One Obsession

What’s clever about the Cool Elixir duo is how well they work together, like a power couple. His is deep and smooth with quiet confidence; hers is warm, bold, and impossible to ignore. Worn together? That’s chemistry you can smell.

Honestly, I didn’t expect to be this into them. I’ve sniffed my way through more bottles than I’d like to admit, but Davidoff has nailed it here. Whether it’s a gift, a shared shelf situation, or just a treat-yourself moment, these are worth the spritz.