ELLE Exclusive: I Tried Mango Bite In A Tube

Summer is approaching, and you know what that means—mango season is upon us! But what if I told you that the juiciest part of this season isn’t just the fruit itself but a new lip balm that smells (and tastes) like childhood nostalgia? Enter Hyphen’s latest launch: the Mango Lipscreen SPF 50++++ with Kojic Acid, Vitamin E and Vitamin C, a collab with Mango Bite, the iconic candy we all grew up loving. I got my hands on it before it hit the shelves, and trust me, I have thoughts.

First Impressions

The packaging is bright, fun, and screams summer plus it is compact, and travel-friendly. I popped off the cap, and the scent hit me instantly—sweet, tangy, and exactly like unwrapping a Mango Bite candy. It’s one of those scents that transport you back in time. The texture is smooth and glides on effortlessly, leaving my lips feeling hydrated without any annoying stickiness. Some lip balms can feel too waxy or heavy, but this one sits just right—light yet nourishing. The finish is sheer and glossy, with no tint, making it perfect for layering over other lip products or wearing alone.

More Than Just a Pretty Flavor

When I first heard about this collab, I assumed it would be just a cute, gimmicky product banking on nostalgia. But this lip balm isn’t just about the vibes—it’s packed with skincare benefits. Kriti Sanon, co-founder of Hyphen, explained, “We initially teased a mango lip balm as an April Fools' joke, but people wanted it so badly that we had to make it real. And of course, mangoes are the ultimate summer nostalgia.”

Of course, I’ll only know if it truly works after using it consistently for a few weeks, but the ingredient list looks promising. The formula includes 2% Kojic Acid, 1% Vitamin E, and Vitamin C, all working together to brighten lips, reduce pigmentation, and keep them soft. Kojic Acid specifically targets dark lips, helping to lighten discolouration over time, while Vitamin E enhances hydration and skin repair. And let’s not forget SPF 50 PA++++—because yes, your lips need sun protection too.

Kriti’s Take on Lip Care

As someone who’s constantly on the move, Kriti swears by lip balms as a must-have in her beauty routine. “If you look into my bag, you’ll always find a lip balm with SPF. Whether I’m on set, travelling, or just out for coffee, it’s essential. This Mango Lipscreen is extra special because it’s not just fun and juicy, but it also actively takes care of your lips,” she shared.

My Verdict

While I love the scent, the smooth texture, and the nostalgic factor, I do wish it had a bit of a tint—especially since summer is all about fresh, effortless beauty. If you’re someone who prefers tinted lip balms, this might not be your go-to. But if hydration, SPF, and nostalgia are what you’re after, this one delivers. Hyphen’s Mango Lip Balm isn’t just another lip balm—it’s a summer essential. It’s fun, effective, and packed with ingredients that actually do something for your lips. Plus, the nostalgia factor is fun. If you’re someone who hoards lip balms (guilty) or just loves all things mango, this is one is for you.