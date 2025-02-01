ELLE Exclusive: Katy Perry On Love, Scents, And Her Dolce Obsession

Katy Perry has always been a force of nature—whether she's conquering charts, turning heads with her bold fashion, or dazzling with her unforgettable charisma. Now, she’s bringing that same fearless energy to the fragrance world as the face of Dolce & Gabbana Beauty’s Devotion Eau de Parfum. With its irresistible blend of rich gourmand notes and Italian passion, this scent is as captivating as Katy herself—warm, sweet, and impossible to forget.

In this exclusive chat, she reveals her deep love for fragrance, shares her first impressions of Devotion, and explains why this campaign felt less like work and more like a dream Italian getaway.

This is your first campaign with Dolce & Gabbana Beauty. How does it feel to join forces with the brand?

I’ve always admired Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana—not just for their unmistakable style but for their deep-rooted connection to their heritage. They built this brand from the ground up, and it has evolved so magnificently over the years. There’s something really inspiring about that.

How would you describe the Devotion fragrance?

It’s gourmand, sweet, and a little addictive—it keeps me coming back for more. I’m very particular about my scents, and I don’t stray too far from my signature favourites. Devotion is like an elevated version of what I already love.

What was your first reaction when you tried it on?

Oh, it was instant! I felt cosy and sweet, young and delicious. It reminded me of falling in love for the first time, which is such a special feeling.

Dolce & Gabbana took inspiration from Panettone, a classic Italian dessert, for this scent. What do you think of that?

I totally see that inspiration—and now I’m hungry! (laughs) There’s a delicious warmth to the scent, and it has this subtle sweetness that isn’t overpowering. It’s the kind of scent that makes you feel indulgent and happy, like treating yourself to something special.

Fragrances have a way of evoking memories. Has a scent ever transported you back in time?

Yes, it has happened to me many times. Fragrances have a unique way of bringing emotions to life, taking you back to a multitude of unforgettable moments.

What are some of your earliest scent memories?

The ocean breeze and the salty air of Santa Barbara always take me back to my childhood. That scent of the sea is so nostalgic for me—it’s home. And then there’s vanilla, which has been my all-time favourite note since I was 15. It’s warm, comforting, and timeless.

Devotion is about love and gratitude. What are three things you feel the most devotion to?

Without a doubt, my daughter Daisy Dove, love, and music.

What is the thing/person that you are most dedicated to?

First of all, being a mother. Secondly, music changed my life, and I try to pay that forward through the work of my Firework Foundation, which empowers children from underserved communities by igniting their inner light through the arts. Our tentpole activation is Camp Firework, a sleep-away experience in nature filled with artistic programming.

The campaign was shot in Capri, one of Italy’s most iconic destinations. What was it like filming there?

It was a dream! Capri is so full of life, beauty, and romance—it’s like having all of Italy packed into one island. I even brought my mom and her friend, so we got to enjoy the local food, the atmosphere, and just soak in that authentic Italian energy. Everything about the shoot was relaxed and spontaneous, which made it extra special.

When you think of Italy, what are the first three things that come to mind?

History, culinary excellence, and fashion. Italy just knows how to do everything with passion and artistry—it’s why people fall in love with it so easily.

With Dolce & Gabbana Devotion, Katy Perry brings warmth, indulgence, and charm to the world of fragrance. Devotion might just be your new favourite obsession if you’re a die-hard perfume lover or just looking for a scent that feels like love in a bottle.