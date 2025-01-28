Experts Spill The Beans On Hair Trends You Should Rock In 2025

I think we can all collectively agree that 2024 felt like we lived eight years in one. And the trends have been just as difficult to keep up with. Remember the hair everyone was rocking at the start of the year? Yeah, us neither, because there have just been that many hair trends. Well, now that it’s over for 2024, it’s time to make space for what are set to be 2025’s (hopefully less overwhelming) most sought-after tress trends.

From retro looks making a major comeback, to more natural brunette looks, this year’s trends are all about celebrating individuality. Whether you're ready to embrace glossy futuristic finishes or channel vintage volume, the forecast is clear: hair is the outfit this year. Keep scrolling for the game-changing styles, tools, and innovations that are set to redefine everything we know about hair, straight from the hair expert we all know and love, Yianni.

Scalp Care Is Your Hair's Best Friend

First things first, we were curious about the hair trends that are going to be huge this year. "Healthy scalp and hair is the new big trend. Scalp health is something that hasn’t been explored as much in the past years. I feel that we’ll keep on seeing a lot of new treatments, tools and products that will be promoting better scalp care. We shouldn’t forget that the scalp is where the hair grows out from, so a healthy scalp equals healthy hair."

Tousled, Timeless And Totally French Is The Brief

"It's also going to be the year of the cool French girl, with heavy fringes and equally heavy curtain bangs, and classy French bobs. If you're looking to give your hair a colour makeover, dark blonde mocha and deep chocolate browns, with those gorgeously lived-in caramel-blonde balayage tones in it are going to be super in. We're also seeing consumer-friendly, easy-to-travel-with hair tools, so if you're a fan of the cordless hair straightener, you've got a lot more to look forward to."

If you're anything like me, and have little to no hair styling skills, this is really your time to shine. "I think the ‘90s blowout will keep on being a big trend for this year, but we’ll also see a lot of easy and effortless styling. Think straight hair, mildly textured and voluminised. There will also be a lot more updos doing the rounds- from wet to dry, from sleek to a lot of texture, and of course, with fun accessories in them."

What's Not Hot

On the hair trends that you can bid goodbye to for a long time, Yianni had to say that playing safe is definitely not on the books for 2025. It's going to be a year of experimentation and finding your own individual style. There is, however, one hair trend that he wishes we’ll never see again, not only in 2025 but ever again- and that is hair tinsel! Sorry if you're a fan of these glittery strands, but we're on his side!

He left us with what he wishes for the universe of hair to look like in 2025, "I wish for people to keep on experimenting; hair trends come and go, but finding what works for you is more important, and so is having fun along the way. Imperfection is the new perfect!" Some real pearls of wisdom are going to be our hair mantra for the year (and should be yours too).