ELLE Exclusive: KorinMi’s Korean Skincare Journey Comes Home

Your skincare shelf might already be a mix of global favourites, French pharmacy moisturisers, an American retinol and Japanese lip balms. But there’s a new name that's soon going to be on our skincare shelf. KorinMi, known for its expertise in in-clinic Korean treatments, has just launched a home-use range made specifically for Indian skin. I haven’t tested the products yet, but the lineup already has my skincare senses tingling. It’s not just hype, KorinMi seems to be pairing legit Korean science with the real-life needs of Indian skin, from humidity and heat to pollution and pigmentation.

The Lineup - A Skincare Routine in Five Steps

KorinMi has launched five products, each designed to slot neatly into your routine, whether you’re a minimal cleanser-and-moisturiser type or someone who treats skincare like a sacred ritual.

The IO.MI Deep Cleanser looks especially promising for anyone fed up with cleansers that strip your skin dry. It uses microemulsion tech, fancy speak for lifting out grime without compromising your moisture barrier. Then there’s the SA Timeless Ampoule Toner, packed with peptides and a hyaluronic acid triple threat to plump up tired skin.

The AA Hydro Essence with Centella Asiatica sounds like the kind of product that gets you that glassy K-beauty glow, if you’re not up for 12 steps but still want your skin to look alive. And the R+ Rejuvenation Cream is all about barrier repair (a must if you’re dealing with irritation or post-acne marks). Finally, no Korean routine is complete without sunscreen, so the range includes an SPF 50+ formula promising no white cast.

Korean Skincare, But Make it Indian

What I love most about this launch, is how thoughtfully it’s been developed. There’s nothing cookie-cutter about it. Instead of simply rebranding Korean products, KorinMi has formulated everything in Korea specifically to suit Indian skin tones, sensitivity, and climate.

Of course, I’m reserving full judgement until I’ve tested how the textures feel. But on first impressions, this feels like a genuine attempt to bridge clinic-grade skincare and daily routines, without the intimidation factor.

If you’re keen to dip your toe or your whole face into Korean skincare, this might be one to watch. As someone whose bathroom cabinet has seen more than its fair share of hyped-up launches, I’m cautiously optimistic that KorinMi could be the real deal. You’ll find the range on their website and Kindlife.

