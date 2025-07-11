Notes From The Teapot: Fragrances With A Brewed Twist

There’s something about the smell of tea in perfume that just clicks. The first time I caught a whiff of it, this soft, almost airy mix of green leaves and something quietly smoky, I had to stop and sniff again. It wasn’t loud or obvious. It just…felt right. Like fresh laundry on a breezy day or walking barefoot on dewy grass.

Lately, I’ve noticed more and more perfumes picking up on that vibe. Green tea, black tea, even white and oolong—they all bring this clean, calm energy that’s hard to find in big floral or spicy scents. Tea doesn’t try to impress. It just exists, quietly confident. And somehow, it always makes me feel a little more grounded, alittle more put-together, even on chaotic days.

I wasn’t always a perfume nerd. But somewhere between collecting tiny testers and falling down the YouTube rabbit hole of “fragrance layering hacks,” I began noticing a recurring theme in the scents I loved most: tea.

Each tea note brings something different. Green tea smells fresh, almost aquatic. Black tea is smoky and grounding. White tea has this clean linen-like feel, while oolong feels sensual.

So for anyone looking to dip their nose into this aromatic cup, here's a curated list of tea-infused perfumes available in India.

Bvlgari Eau Parfumée au Thé Vert

This is the green tea classic. Fresh, herbal, and spa-like. It smells like cool green tea served in a frosted glass, garnished with a mint leaf. It’s unisex and great for those humid Indian summers.

L’Occitane Thé Vert Eau de Toilette

This one’s a budget-friendly and accessible option that doesn’t compromise on quality. It’s light, a bit citrusy, and a safe intro to the world of tea perfumes. Works well for everyday wear.

Bombay Perfumery Chai Musk

Now this one’s close to my heart—and home. An Indian niche gem that captures the vibe of roadside masala chai, but make it chic. Think cardamom, black tea, and just a touch of warmth from woods and musk. Spicy, familiar, and bold.

The Body Shop Fuji Green Tea Eau de Cologne

This one's more on the casual, breezy side, with a hint of citrus and gentle green tea running through it. Perfect for layering or post-shower spritzes.

Gabar No. IV

From a modern Indian brand doing things differently. No. IV is a quiet stunner with white tea and jasmine, the olfactory equivalent of yoga at sunrise. I like wearing this when I want to feel polished but not overly “perfumey.”

If you’ve only been drinking your tea and not wearing it, you’re missing out. Tea notes in perfume are not just a trend; they’re a revelation. They break the clutter of syrupy vanilla bombs and cloying white florals. They give you a scent with space, room to breathe, to be calm, to just exist without making a statement in all caps.

Personally, I find tea scents to be incredibly grounding. They’re the olfactory equivalent of journaling with a scented candle lit beside you, intentional, serene, and quietly luxurious.