ELLE Exclusive: Petra Strand Talks Glow, Growth, And The Next Era Of Pixi

Makeup in 2026 is playing by new rules. It’s no longer just about products, it’s about how they feel and look on real skin. While the beauty world can’t stop talking about skin-like finishes and skincare-infused formulas, Petra Strand was already doing it decades ago.

When she launched Pixi Beauty in 1999 with a small London boutique, the idea was simple: makeup that enhances your natural glow. Today, with cult favourites like the Pixi Glow Tonic and those signature dewy blushes, it’s clear she didn’t follow the glow trend, she helped start it.

We caught up with Strand to talk about Pixi’s SS26 lineup, the five products she swears by, and why beauty in 2026 is really about feeling confident in your own skin.

Skin-like makeup is the 2026 buzzword. How does this collection introduce that philosophy within the new blush range?

Petra Strand (PS): For me, skin-like makeup has never been a trend, it’s always been the goal. With Liquid Glow, we treated blush almost like skincare: fluid, weightless, and designed to give that soft, lit-from-within flush. My favourite tip is to press it in with your fingers rather than swipe, so it melts seamlessly into the skin.

This season, Pixi Beauty also introduces three new On-The-Glow Blush shades, Mauve, Cassis, and Chantilly

SS '26 introduces several SPF-infused products. What prompted this focus on sun protection within the range?

PS: Sun protection is the most powerful glow step, something I say with love, not fear. Daily UV exposure is a major reason skin can look dull or uneven, so for SS26 I wanted SPF to feel effortless, not like a step people skip. The On-The-Glow Shield SPF 50 from Pixi Beauty is designed as easy, everyday protection, light on the skin, makeup-friendly, and simple enough to keep in your bag for glow that lasts

Pixi has been around since 1999. How have you seen formulations and the beauty industry evolve over the years and what do you see as the hero hero product of SS '26?

PS: When I launched Pixi in 1999, skincare and makeup were treated like separate worlds. Now they’ve beautifully merged and people are more informed than ever. They read ingredients and understand their skin barrier. For SS '26, our hero ingredient is vitamin C, especially in our 3D encapsulated form inside the Vitamin C Crème Serum. It represents Pixi perfectly: simple, multitasking and glow-giving, a beautiful daily step that helps skin look more even, resilient and alive.

How did you approach formulating the antioxidant eye mask goggles, and can you walk us through the key ingredients and what makes this formula different?

PS: The eye area is where life shows up first, joy, stress, laughter, and late nights. Because the skin here is so delicate, it deserves something both effective and comforting. With the Antioxidant Eye Mask Goggles from Pixi Beauty, the idea was to create an oversized, cocooning treatment powered by superberries, blueberries, and green tea to help protect and refresh tired eyes



If SS'26 were created for someone who only wants five products in their routine, which five would you insist on and why?

PS: If I had to build a five-product Pixi routine, I’d start with the iconic Pixi Glow Tonic, two quick swipes after cleansing and your skin feels instantly refreshed. Next comes the Vitamin-C Crème Serum, my SS26 hero for hydration and radiance. Daily glow also means protection, so the On-The-Glow Shield SPF 50 from Pixi Beauty is non-negotiable and easy to reapply on the go. For colour, LiquidGlow Serum Blush melts into the skin for a natural flush, and I finish with Antioxidant Eye Mask Goggles, a 10-minute reset that leaves tired eyes looking brighter and well-rested.

What does a ‘Pixi glow’ look like in 2026? Is it still about dewy skin, or has glow evolved into looking healthy, rested, and lived-in?

PS: Glow has always been about looking like you had a great night’s sleep, and that hasn’t changed. In 2026, Pixi Glow is less about shine and more about health and comfort: skin that looks rested, balanced and cared for. Not a trend, but a feeling: healthy skin that lets you be yourself, confidently.

And that’s everything Petra Strand is bringing to Spring ’26 at Pixi Beauty, a collection that encourages you to embrace your skin and trust what it needs, rather than following every beauty rule the internet throws your way.

