ELLE Exclusive: Sonam Kapoor On Dior Capture

I’ve seen skincare trends come and go, but some things—like Dior Capture—manage to stay iconic and ahead of the curve. When I heard Sonam Kapoor was joining Dior’s starry lineup as the India ambassador for Capture, it felt like a match made in glow heaven.

“Dior and I have shared a long-standing relationship, and I’ve always been drawn to how the brand blends its incredible legacy with the pulse of today’s world,” Kapoor shared with ELLE exclusively. “It’s about being authentic and also evolving with today’s times, and Dior Capture is just that.”

Now, let me set the scene: Dior Capture, the skincare line that’s been rewriting anti-ageing rules for 40 years, has had a 2025 glow-up. The reinvention brings cutting-edge floral science to life in a way that feels as timeless as her effortless charm.

“Through extensive pioneering research, Dior has brought to life this unique serum with Dior’s floral science,” Kapoor added. “Just how Dior Capture expresses the strength of women around the world—irrespective of their backgrounds, stories, and life choices—I hope through this campaign, people embrace the best version of themselves and draw strength from within to get the confidence they need.”

It’s not just Sonam Kapoor holding the spotlight here. The campaign, shot by legendary photographer Brigitte Lacombe, features a cast of extraordinary women who embody what it means to own your glow. There’s Charlize Theron, the ultimate Hollywood powerhouse; Venus Williams, redefining strength on and off the court; and Xin Liu, who’s blending artistry and cultural influence like no one else.

For me, what makes this campaign so exciting is how it celebrates beauty in every form—timeless, innovative, and deeply personal. Sonam Kapoor’s addition only makes it more special. As she puts it, this is about confidence that comes from within—and honestly, who wouldn’t want a piece of that Dior glow magic?