Here Is The Winners' List Of The 82nd Golden Globe Awards

The 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards were nothing short of a cinematic spectacle, blending Hollywood glamour with groundbreaking wins that left audiences buzzing. Held at the iconic Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2025, the star-studded evening was hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, whose sharp wit and charisma set the perfect tone for a night of celebration and surprises. From record-breaking moments to emotional acceptance speeches, this year's Globes highlighted a dynamic mix of industry legends and fresh talent redefining the landscape of film and television. Here's a closer look at the major winners who stole the show.

Film Categories:

Best Motion Picture – Drama: The Brutalist



The film explored the immigrant experience with breathtaking artistry, winning the night’s top honour.



Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Emilia Pérez

The film brought the house down with its vibrant blend of humour, music, and heartfelt storytelling.



Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama: Adrien Brody

The actor delivered a masterclass in emotional depth as an immigrant architect in The Brutalist.



Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama: Fernanda Torres

The Actress gave a raw and haunting performance in I’m Still Here, earning a well-deserved win.



Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Sebastian Stan



Stan wowed audiences with his transformative role in the inventive A Different Man.



Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Demi Moore

Moore turned heads with her career-best performance as a woman unraveling in The Substance.



Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture: Kieran Culkin

The actor mixed humour and heartbreak in A Real Pain, making his character unforgettable.



Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture: Zoe Saldaña



The actress lit up the screen in Emilia Pérez, bringing depth to her effervescent role.



Best Director: Brady Corbet

Corbet's visionary direction of The Brutalist captured the complexity of art, identity, and perseverance.



Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language: Emilia Pérez

The film broke new ground, blending universal themes with its unique cultural flair.



Best Motion Picture – Animated: Flow

The film captivated with its visually stunning take on environmental urgency and human resilience.



Emilia Pérez led the night with four awards, including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language. The Brutalist secured three awards, notably Best Motion Picture – Drama and Best Director for Brady Corbet. Demi Moore's win for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for The Substance marked her first Golden Globe victory, a significant milestone in her 45-year career.

Television Categories:

Best Television Series – Drama: Shōgun



The series reimagined the historical epic with rich storytelling and unparalleled production.



Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Hacks

The show kept audiences laughing and engaged with its razor-sharp wit and standout performances.



Best Limited Series: Baby Reindeer

The series delivered a chilling, emotionally raw narrative that left a lasting impression.



Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama: Jeremy Allen White



The actor continued his meteoric rise with another unforgettable turn in The Bear.



Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama: Anna Sawai

The actress brought strength and nuance to her trailblazing role in Shōgun.



Best Actor in a Television Series Musical or Comedy: Colin Farrell

Farell's charismatic take on The Penguin added layers of complexity to the iconic villain.



Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Jean Smart

The actress proved once again why she’s a comedy icon with her flawless work in Hacks.



Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series: Tadanobu Asano’s



Asano's performance in Shōgun was a powerful mix of restraint and intensity.



Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series: Zoe Saldaña

The actresses double win highlighted her unmatched range and versatility this year.

Shōgun emerged as a significant winner in the television categories, earning four awards, including Best Television Series – Drama. Hacks continued its success with a win for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy. Baby Reindeer was honoured as Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television.

Special Honors:

Cecil B. DeMille Award: Viola Davis

The Actress was celebrated for her groundbreaking contributions to acting and storytelling.



Carol Burnett Award: Ted Danson



Danson was honored for a television career that has defined excellence across decades.