Here Is The Winners' List Of The 82nd Golden Globe Awards

The 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards were nothing short of a cinematic spectacle, blending Hollywood glamour with groundbreaking wins that left audiences buzzing. Held at the iconic Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2025, the star-studded evening was hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, whose sharp wit and charisma set the perfect tone for a night of celebration and surprises. From record-breaking moments to emotional acceptance speeches, this year's Globes highlighted a dynamic mix of industry legends and fresh talent redefining the landscape of film and television. Here's a closer look at the major winners who stole the show.
Film Categories:
Best Motion Picture – Drama: The Brutalist
The film explored the immigrant experience with breathtaking artistry, winning the night’s top honour.
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Emilia Pérez
The film brought the house down with its vibrant blend of humour, music, and heartfelt storytelling.
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama: Adrien Brody
The actor delivered a masterclass in emotional depth as an immigrant architect in The Brutalist.
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama: Fernanda Torres
The Actress gave a raw and haunting performance in I’m Still Here, earning a well-deserved win.
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Sebastian Stan
Stan wowed audiences with his transformative role in the inventive A Different Man.
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Demi Moore
Moore turned heads with her career-best performance as a woman unraveling in The Substance.
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture: Kieran Culkin
The actor mixed humour and heartbreak in A Real Pain, making his character unforgettable.
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture: Zoe Saldaña
The actress lit up the screen in Emilia Pérez, bringing depth to her effervescent role.
Best Director: Brady Corbet
Corbet's visionary direction of The Brutalist captured the complexity of art, identity, and perseverance.
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language: Emilia Pérez
The film broke new ground, blending universal themes with its unique cultural flair.
Best Motion Picture – Animated: Flow
The film captivated with its visually stunning take on environmental urgency and human resilience.
Emilia Pérez led the night with four awards, including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language. The Brutalist secured three awards, notably Best Motion Picture – Drama and Best Director for Brady Corbet. Demi Moore's win for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for The Substance marked her first Golden Globe victory, a significant milestone in her 45-year career.
Television Categories:
Best Television Series – Drama: Shōgun
The series reimagined the historical epic with rich storytelling and unparalleled production.
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Hacks
The show kept audiences laughing and engaged with its razor-sharp wit and standout performances.
Best Limited Series: Baby Reindeer
The series delivered a chilling, emotionally raw narrative that left a lasting impression.
Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama: Jeremy Allen White
The actor continued his meteoric rise with another unforgettable turn in The Bear.
Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama: Anna Sawai
The actress brought strength and nuance to her trailblazing role in Shōgun.
Best Actor in a Television Series Musical or Comedy: Colin Farrell
Farell's charismatic take on The Penguin added layers of complexity to the iconic villain.
Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Jean Smart
The actress proved once again why she’s a comedy icon with her flawless work in Hacks.
Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series: Tadanobu Asano’s
Asano's performance in Shōgun was a powerful mix of restraint and intensity.
Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series: Zoe Saldaña
The actresses double win highlighted her unmatched range and versatility this year.
Shōgun emerged as a significant winner in the television categories, earning four awards, including Best Television Series – Drama. Hacks continued its success with a win for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy. Baby Reindeer was honoured as Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television.
Special Honors:
Cecil B. DeMille Award: Viola Davis
The Actress was celebrated for her groundbreaking contributions to acting and storytelling.
Carol Burnett Award: Ted Danson
Danson was honored for a television career that has defined excellence across decades.