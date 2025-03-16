ELLE Exclusive: The Clinique Serum Set To Transform Hydration—Straight From The Expert

When it comes to hydration, Clinique’s Moisture Surge range has been a skincare icon for years. But now, the brand is upping the ante with its latest launch: the Moisture Surge Active Glow Serum. This formula doesn’t just quench thirsty skin—it gently exfoliates and brightens, proving that hydration can do so much more than just moisturise.

To get the inside scoop on this game-changing serum, we sat down with Janet Pardo, Senior Vice President of Global Product Development at Clinique. In an exclusive deep dive, she revealed how this innovation is about to rewrite everything we thought we knew about dull skin.

“Hydration is fundamental, but it’s only part of the story,” Janet began. “Dehydration affects all skin types—even oily and acne-prone skin. Many people don’t realise that a lack of sufficient water in the skin’s outer layer can weaken the protective barrier, leading to dullness, tightness, and discomfort. That’s where Active Glow Serum comes in.”

So, what makes this formula stand out?

Janet broke it down: “We wanted to create a serum that does more than just hydrate—it had to work on multiple levels. The formula combines lactic acid for gentle exfoliation, hyaluronic acid and aloe water for deep hydration, and vitamin C to enhance radiance. By clearing away dead skin cells, the skin is better able to absorb moisture, making hydration more effective.”

With a formula this advanced, how was it tailored to different skin needs—especially for the Indian market?

“The climate in India can be challenging for skin—humidity, pollution, and UV exposure all contribute to dehydration and dullness,” Janet explained. “That’s why we formulated this serum with a lightweight, fast-absorbing texture that layers effortlessly under sunscreen and makeup. It’s effective yet gentle, making it suitable for all skin types, even sensitive skin.”

But bringing this serum to life wasn’t without its challenges.

“Lactic acid is incredible for exfoliation, but it can be tricky to formulate with,” Janet admitted. “It took countless trials to get the perfect milky, fluid texture—one that feels luxurious but isn’t sticky or tacky. Our formulation chemists were determined to get it right, and they did.”

For those hesitant about incorporating acids into their routine, Janet offered some reassurance.

“We understand that acids can sound intimidating, but lactic acid is one of the gentlest AHAs. It works by dissolving the bonds between dead skin cells, allowing fresher, healthier skin to emerge. And when combined with hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, the result is glowing, plumped, and hydrated skin.”

Of course, I couldn’t resist asking for a fun analogy to describe the serum’s effect.

Janet smiled. “Imagine your skin is covered by dense clouds—that’s dullness and dehydration. Active Glow Serum is like the sun breaking through, clearing away those clouds to reveal your natural radiance.”

Clinique’s Moisture Surge Active Glow Serum isn’t just another serum to layer on—it’s a multi-tasking powerhouse that redefines hydration. So, when you find yourself at a loss, trying to figure out why your skin has decided to look dull, even though you seem to be doing everything right, just remember that all it needs is a product designed to give it exactly what it needs, when it needs it. And if Janet’s glowing complexion is anything to go by, this one's a routine essential worth adding to your shelf.