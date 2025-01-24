I Tried Every Viral Milky Toner- These Are The Ones That Actually Work

If you’ve spent any time stalking Korean skincare pages lately, you’ve probably heard the buzz around milky toners. These cloud textured elixirs promise the hydration of a serum with the refreshing feel of a toner—and they’ve got skincare lovers hooked. So, what did we do? Swiped every viral milky toner off the shelf, of course. From cult-favorites like Laneige's Cream Skin to Instagram's beloved rhode skin Glazing Milk, these products are a dewy-skin lover’s dream. They glide on smooth like silk, and feel like a comforting hug for your skin. Keep scrolling, because your skincare shelf is about to get a whole lot cooler.

LANEIGE Cream Skin Cerapeptide Refiner

Best for: The OG milky toner that started the viral trend, this one claims to smoothen out skin texture, improve firmness and elasticity and strenghten your skin's barrier. It's great for all skin types and seasons.

Main ingredients: Hydro ceramide, camellia japonica flower extract, acetyl tetrapeptide -11.

My verdict: I really do think this product is a great hydrator for all skin types, and is not too heavy. However, if you have skin that's prone to clogging, this may not work on smoothening out non-dryness related texture.

Buy here.

TirTir Milk Skin Toner

Best for: Richer in hydration, this toner is better suited for dryer skin types that require soothing. It may also work on mild dark spots and sooth minor acne.

Main ingredients: Ceramides, niacinamide, witch hazel, chamomile, sodium hyaluronate.

My verdict: Creamier in texture, this toner gave me a really dewy finish and did calm down inflammation visibly in the first couple of uses. 10/10!

Buy here.

rhode skin Glazing Milk

Best for: This viral glazing milk is great for anyone who has eczema-prone skin, dull skin or is just looking for a lightweight, hydrating one-step routine, owing to its nutrient-dense formulation.

Main ingredients: Ceramide trio, beta-glucan, magnesium, zinc and copper.

My verdict: What's not to love? It's super lightweight, which I loved, and gave me just the right amount of glow. I did notice my dullness issues diminishing, too.

Buy here.

Thank You Farmer Rice Pure Essential Toner

Best for: Primarily for skin brightening, this toner works for all skin types, since it's non-sticky. It can also help with dry patches.

Main ingredients: Vitamin E, vitamin B6, lotus flower extract.

My verdict: I like how it delivers a healthy dose of moisture, without feeling like you have anything on. I noticed a complexion boost for sure, but it's not for very dry skin.

Buy here.

I'm From Rice Serum

Best for: Another complexion boosting toner, this one also works to minimise the appearance of large pores. It provides light hydration and stimulates collagen production.

Main ingredients: Fermented rice embryo extract, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid.

My verdict: For starters, my skin felt plumper the next morning. With regular use, I did notice my skin feeling more elastic and the dry, pulling sensation was gone.

Buy here.

VIOLETTE_FR Boum-Boum Milk

Best for: This product is a 3-in-1 toner, serum, and moisturiser, with a probiotic-based formula. Particulary great for sensitive and acne-prone skin, it instantly softens skin for a more radiant complexion. With daily use, it restores skin back to its optimal healthy state.

Main ingredients: Fermented birch sap, glacial water, squalane, olive leaf extract.

My verdict: I may be a little biased to probiotics, but I really did feel like this one worked really quick to soothe inflammation and a couple of harmless zits. A must-try for anyone with a really compromised skin barrier.

Buy here.

Beauty of Joseon Glow Replenishing Rice Milk

Best for: This is the go-to toner for anyone looking for mild exfoliation, along with hydration. It's incredible for combination skin, especially and will get rid of texture, as well as dryness.

Main ingredients: Kaolin clay powder, rice water extract, rice amino acid.

My verdict: I'm addicted. You will have to claw this product out of my hands, with the amount I use it. I love that I can exfoliate my skin in the AM with this toner, and I'm hooked onto the baby smooth texture it gives me.

Buy here.

Purito Oat-in Silky Toner

Best for: This one is more on the lotion side, and dry, sensitive skin types are going to love it. It provides really intense, long-lasting moisture.

Main ingredients: Oat seed water, oat kernel extract, beta-glucan.

My verdict: While my skin doesn't require this intense a level of moisture, I did appreciate how quickly it can hydrate your skin- and I mean layers-deep hydration.

Buy here.