ELLE Fit: I Found The Cleanest Protein Supplements Available In India, So You Don't Have To

As someone whose protein intake is heavily dependent on my trusty protein powder, I get the struggle. Most days, I fool my body into thinking I've had a nutritious breakfast with a quick scoop, and my emotional support shaker. So, it's safe to say a nasty ingredient list icks me out. I might not have the breakfast of champions, but as the first meal of my day, the least it should be is non-synthetic, right? But, finding a clean, high-quality protein powder in India? That’s another story. Between misleading labels and unnecessary additives, the search can be overwhelming. So, I did the work for you. Here are the cleanest protein powders that meet my (very high) standards. Stick with me, while I dissect each one, so that you have a dummies' guide to which one would be the best pick for you.

The Whole Truth Protein Powder

Pros: High protein content per scoop, natural sweeteners, tastes great, and light on the gut.

Cons: Personally, I didn't think this one had any cons!

Protein source: Whey isolate & concentrate

The Whole Truth lives up to its name—this blend has nothing but whey and isolate protein, and a dash of cocoa for a slight hint of flavor. It’s a great pick if you’re looking for a high-protein, low-carb option with full transparency on ingredients.

Cosmix No-Nonsense Plant Protein

Pros: Plant-based, natural sweetener, and has a digestion boosting herb mix and coconut powder for good fats.

Cons: Has a slight undertaste from the herb mix, and tends to settle down at the bottom of the glass.

Protein source: Pea & brown rice protein

This protein is for those who prefer a plant-based diet, without compromising on quality. It delivers essential amino acids, and comes without the digestion woes that plant-based protein usually comes with. Certain flavours from their range also have added superfoods, like beetroot and spirulina.

AS-IT-IS Nutrition Whey Protein Concentrate

Pros: Pure, unflavoured, and free from additives. This also makes it super versatile to use in any and everything. True to their tagline, what you see is what you get.

Cons: Might taste bland for those used to flavoured proteins.

Protein source: Whey concentrate

If you want a protein powder without fillers, sweeteners, or artificial flavours, this one delivers. Vinay Bhambwani, Celebrity Nutritionist And Behavioural Coach says, "I always recommend this protein supplement to my clients- I like the fact that it's cold-processed to retain its natural nutrients, making it a fantastic choice for purists, like myself."

Wellbeing Nutrition Superfood Plant Protein

Pros: Organic, and is infused with alkalizing super greens, trace minerals, digestive enzymes, and pre and probiotics.

Cons: Slightly expensive compared to other vegan options, and has a bit of a lower protein content per scoop.

Protein source: Pea, quinoa, algea and sprouted amaranth protein.

For those who want a multi-source plant-based protein, with added digestive enzymes and superfoods like MCTs and antioxidants, this one's a powerhouse of nutrition.

ACE Blend Daily Protein

Pros: Comes charged with 20g of premium plant protein, 3 vital greens, 4 antioxidants, and 3 pre and probiotics that checks all the boxes of daily nutrition. Also comes in a 30g version, if you lift heavy- ACE Blend Intense.

Cons: Some may find the texture slightly grainy, but nothing a frother can't fix.

Protein source: Golden pea & brown rice protein

This protein powder is perfect for those with dietary restrictions looking for a reliable plant-based option, not just for protein, but also for greens, energy levels, and gut health. Also comes in a Green Lemonade flavour, which is super unique IMO.

So, Do Clean Protein Powders Actually Do The Job?

It's a resounding yes from me. A clean protein powder fuels my muscles post-workout, keeps my energy levels stable, and helps me hit my daily protein goals (which is such a relief for someone who can't eat beyond 5 cubes of chicken). Whether you’re team whey or plant-based, these pure protein picks have you covered and should be a non-negotiable in your diet, whether you workout or not.