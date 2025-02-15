ELLE Fit: I Tried 5 Full Body Exercises For A 30 Minute Burn- Did It Work?

I love working out, but hate doing the exercises that a trainer makes me do. I just can't seem to work with someone hovering about me and pushing me the whole time. I would much rather workout on my on time with slow, intentional, but strengthening movements and make a space for myself to unwind. That's how I know I'll be coming back for more and staying consistent with my fitness routine.

And that is also why I was on the hunt for some gentle, non-HIIT, but heavy-duty exercises that I know will get me results, but won't spike my cortisol, won't increase my heart rate abnormally, and won't leave me completely crashing out after. Read on to find out if these worked, and the order that you should be doing them in.

Treadmill Incline Walk

This one's a personal favourite. It's perfect to get you back in the groove and moving if you haven't worked out in a while. It's a gentle, yet super effective movement, and while it definitely can be an entire workout in itself, I love doing it as a warm-up for the first 15 minutes of my workout. because of how well it eases you in.

Touching Your Toes, But A Notch Up

Again, a great way to ease into the workout, this movement is all about stretching, while still strengthening. It's going to work your shoulders, arms, glutes, and thighs so well- and the increased flexibility and insane toning is just a bonus. It's not too difficult to get the hang of, and safe enough to do post-partum, as well!

Weighted Jumping Jacks

Ah, the good old jumping jacks. Takes you right back to your school days, doesn't it? Little did we know it's actually one of the easiest and best ways to maintain fitness levels. And the burn you feel after just signals the amount of work you've had to put into a movement that seems so simple. Add a couple of dumbbells, and you're golden. Maybe that PE or PT Teacher did know what he was doing, after all.

Standing Crunch + Curtsy

A combination move like this is really going to get you that muscle squeeze you're looking for and work your body like nothing else. Toned legs and arms? Check. Strong core? Check? Perfect booty? Also, check.

Lateral Half Squat

A real finisher to your workout, this one's great for all the ladies, especially. It's going to strengthen your pelvic floor and lower back, and you'll feel the burn right down your legs. It's so great for upper body strengthening, which we all need to pay more attention to for a stronger ageing process. End your workout with your favourite stretches and knowing that you slayed the routine.

I have to say, I was quite sore for a couple of days after and really did feel like these worked my muscles so well. So, the next time you're headed to the gym and your head's not in the game, just try these out and you'll realise that sometimes, all your body needs is slow, intentional movement.