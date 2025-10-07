ELLE India Beauty Awards 2025: Introducing The Jury Behind The Year’s Best In Beauty

The countdown to the ELLE Beauty Awards 2025 has officially begun! With the night that celebrates pioneering brands fast approaching, and the most innovative beauty launches of the year set to take centre stage, the excitement is unreal.

In the lead-up, a powerhouse panel of industry leaders, beauty professionals, and wellness visionaries gathered at The House of Rose, Ballard Estate, Mumbai, for the ELLE Beauty Awards 2025 Jury Meet. The goal? To put over 200 nominated products across 12 key categories through rigorous testing, evaluating each on quality, ingredients, and effectiveness.

As for us, our days are filled with swatches, testers, and jury notes as we work behind the scenes to uncover the year’s most deserving winners. In the meantime, let us take a closer look at the experts steering the conversation and curating the very best in beauty.

Meet The Jury

Shaheen Bhatt

An author, producer, and mental wellness advocate, Shaheen Bhatt has steadily built her career in the film industry. She co-founded Eternal Sunshine Productions alongside her sister, Alia Bhatt. With credits that include films like 'Jigra', she is recognised for crafting stories that strike a balance between emotional depth and contemporary appeal.

Shaheen Bhatt's mental wellness advocacy offers a fresh take on how beauty is perceived in relation to mental wellness.

Deanne Panday

A fitness expert, former model, and wellness coach, Deanne Panday, has been at the forefront of India’s health and lifestyle industry for over two decades, shaping the beauty blueprint.

Known for training celebrities, authoring fitness books, and introducing innovative workouts like anti-gravity yoga, she continues to influence the country’s approach to wellness.

Anshula Kapoor

Entrepreneur, body positivity and mental health advocate, Anshula Kapoor’s work has positioned her as a modern digital voice whose work resonates deeply with lifestyle, beauty, and wellness enthusiasts.

Combining her knowledge, experience, and personal insights, Anshula is breaking notions and defining contemporary narratives associated with beauty.

Aalim Hakim

Hair is central to personal wellness and grooming, and no one understands this better than Aalim Hakim. One of Bollywood’s most sought-after hairstylists, hair experts, and the founder of Hakim’s Aalim Hair n’ Beauty Lounge, he has become synonymous with celebrity grooming.

With long-standing associations with Bollywood's A-listers, his work represents the very finest in hair and hairstyles.

Dr. Jamuna Pai

A leading name in Indian dermatology and medical aesthetics, Dr. Jamuna Pai is the founder of SkinLab clinics.

Known for introducing advanced skincare and cosmetic procedures to the country, she has been a trusted voice in professional beauty for over two decades.

Shantanu Dhope

Makeup artist and content creator Shantanu Dhope is part of a new wave of Indian beauty voices, recognised for bold, expressive artistry that defies traditional gender norms associated with beauty.

Shantanu is celebrated for championing self-expression and has become a key figure in the conversation around inclusive beauty.

Shivohaam

Former actor Dheepesh Bhatt, better known as Shivohaam, is a leading fitness coach, author, and educator best known for training Bollywood actors through transformative roles.

With expertise in CrossFit and strength training, he has been instrumental in shaping the screen-ready physiques of film stars that dominate fitness vision boards nationwide.

Geetika Gupta

A trailblazer in cosmetic dermatology, Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta is the Founder and Medical Director of ISAAC Luxe, a luxury skincare and aesthetics clinic network.

She has introduced India to groundbreaking treatments such as fat-freezing, needle-free anti-ageing, and the GG GLOW facial. In 2020, she launched Dr. G - The Skincare Specialist, a dermatologist-designed product line tailored for Indian skin concerns.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

Makeup enthusiast and lifestyle content creator, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor made her acting debut with Netflix’s 'Guilty'. Since then, she has appeared in projects like 'Ray' and continues to establish herself among the new generation of Bollywood talent.

Beyond the screen, Akansha has emerged as a fresh beauty voice. Her playful, relatable approach to makeup and style makes her a favourite among young audiences.

Rithvik Dhanjani

An actor, host, and performer, Rithvik Dhanjani rose to prominence through television hits like 'Pavitra Rishta' and has since become a household name known for his spontaneity and versatility.

Bold beauty choices paired with his undeniable charisma, he brings his A-game to the evolving world of beauty and grooming.

Aranya Johar

As a spoken-word poet, performer, and sexual wellness advocate, Aranya Johar has brought slam poetry into the mainstream, blending advocacy with artistry. Best known for viral works like 'A Brown Girl’s Guide to Gender' and her collaboration on 'Padman', she continues to use her platform to spark conversations around identity, sexuality, feminism, and mental health.

Aranya is the brown-girl beauty icon who prioritises sustainable beauty brands that accommodate the needs of the South-asian diaspora.

Meagan Concessio

Celebrity stylist and London College of Fashion alumna Meagan Concessio has built a reputation for curating youthful, fashion-forward looks for Bollywood’s rising generation.

Her extensive portfolio has cemented her as a go-to voice in contemporary beauty, grooming, and styling.

Rohan Shrestha

As one of India’s leading celebrity photographers, Rohan Shrestha has worked with both Bollywood icons and global stars. His extensive portfolio spans editorials, portraits, and creative collaborations.

Being the expert behind the lens for over a decade, Rohan presents a fresh perspective on the definition of beauty.

Savleen Kaur Manchanda

Makeup artist Savleen Kaur Manchanda is known for her understated, natural approach to beauty.

Her refined style has earned her a place in the industry as a professional who emphasises elegance and subtle detail in her work.

Bianca Contractor

Bianca Contractor is a creative professional in fashion and beauty, working across styling, branding, and editorial direction.

Her projects reflect a modern aesthetic that merges industry expertise with an eye for cultural relevance, characteristic of her personal beauty vibe.

Kannagi Desai

Kannagi Desai, ELLE India’s Beauty Editor, draws from her deep understanding of the beauty and wellness industry and seamlessly taps into current narratives surrounding beauty trends.

Her passion, backed with years of personal research, has cemented her as an industry expert whose bold takes are conversation starters on all things beauty.

Ainee Nizami Ahmedi

Ainee Nizami Ahmedi is the Editorial Director of ELLE and ELLE Gourmet India, whose work spans culture, fashion, and wellness.

Through her editorial career, she has highlighted stories that bridge industry trends with everyday relevance and continues to lead the brand with her expert vision.