ELLE Wellness Deep Dive: Can Seamoss Actually Fix It All?

Bella Hadid swears by it. Hailey Bieber and Winnie Harlow had it blended into their signature Erewhon smoothies. Kim K’s been on the wave for years. But what is this ocean-born ingredient that everyone from your For You page to your favourite It Girls can’t stop talking about? And why is it suddenly everywhere? When literally every wellness influencer you follow is scooping mysterious jelly into their smoothies and swearing they’ve never felt (or looked) better, you know it’s time to pay attention. Welcome to the era of nature’s marine multivitamin, the trending new morning routine addition.

Decoding The Ocean’s Best-Kept Beauty Secret

In simple terms, it’s a type of red algae, harvested mainly from the Atlantic coasts of Ireland, Jamaica, and the Caribbean. What makes it so special is that it naturally contains 92 of the 102 minerals our bodies need to function. Magnesium, potassium, iodine, zinc, all the good stuff you mean to get from your diet, but probably don’t because...life. And then you resort to supplements that may or may not be helpful.

It's not surprising that this deep-sea wonder has blown up. It's not some complicated wellness and beauty trend. No ten-step smoothie bowls, no early morning rituals that you’ll invariably quit after a week, and that's what's new and refreshing about it. All you need to do is grab a spoonful of moss, swirl it into a smoothie or just gulp it, if you're feeling brave. Minimal effort, maximum results, which is the energy we’re all carrying into 2025.

The Real Reason Seamoss Is Taking Over Your Feed

Glowier skin: Seamoss is rich in sulfur, which is naturally antibacterial and anti-inflammatory. Translation: fewer breakouts, less redness, and a clearer, more radiant complexion.

Better gut health: It’s packed with prebiotic fibers that help feed the good bacteria in your gut (read: improved digestion and less bloating.)

Natural collagen booster: While it doesn't contain collagen itself, it supports collagen production, helping skin stay plump and bouncy without needing to spend thousands on intimidating treatments.

Energy and mood boost: Thanks to its high magnesium and potassium content, it helps support better mental clarity, sleep, and mood—and maybe, just maybe, fewer 3 AM existential crises.

Putting It To The Test

Okay, so in the name of journalistic integrity (and also because I was genuinely curious), I decided to experiment on myself with this sea slime. I have to be honest, it wasn't totally gross. It tastes like the ocean but in a weirdly bearable way. You don't really feel the texture if you swallow it real quick, since it's smooth and slippery. I took two tablespoons of the by True Sea Moss Superfood on an empty stomach every morning (I prefer not to add it to smoothies and other food because that would just prolong the time that you have to sit with the undertaste.)

Coming to any real and raw changes, I obviously wasn’t expecting to suddenly wake up with glass skin or float through my day with Beyoncé-level energy, but I did notice myself not reaching for my 4 PM coffee. My stomach felt… lighter? None of that post-lunch sluggishness either. And while it’s hard to pin glowing skin on just one thing, product did seem to glide smoother onto my skin, and I felt more hydrated from within. No red flare-ups and dry patches, and no blindsiding breakouts.

Was it a magical overnight transformation? No. But did I feel like I was doing something good for my body? A 100%. Seamoss won’t replace your skincare or your workout, but if you’re after a low-effort, high-reward addition to your morning ritual, it might just be worth the hype. I think it would complement a healthy lifestyle really well, and might even get you off artificial multivitmain supplements.

So, if you’ve been feeling too tired to get off the couch after your workday, noticing dull skin, or just want a little extra something without a major life overhaul, consider giving seamoss a try. One tiny PSA though: make sure you’re getting your seamoss from reputable brands that use organic, wildcrafted sources. Not all seamoss is created equal, and quality matters, especially when you're putting something new into your body.

Seamoss is basically your new lazy-girl-approved beauty and wellness hack. A spoonful a day, and you’re setting yourself up for better skin, better clarity, and better everything. If feeling 'clean girl' inside and out was on your resolution list for the year, this simple practice is worth a shot.