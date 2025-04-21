ELLE Wellness Deep Dive: Everything You Need To Know About The 'Eat Your Retinol' Trend

If you had told me six months ago that I’d be chopping my skincare for dinner, I might’ve raised an arched brow and politely backed away. But here we are, halfway into 2025, and the wellness world is abuzz with a new mantra: eat your retinol. And no, this isn’t about biting into a bottle of your favourite retinol serum (please don’t do that). It’s about a rising trend that involves consuming vitamin A-rich foods to achieve that coveted glow from the inside out. Think of it as skincare by way of your pantry—a fusion of beauty and nutrition that's having a major main-character moment.

At the heart of this “inside-out” approach is beta-carotene, the plant-based precursor to retinol, found abundantly in vibrant veggies like sweet potatoes, carrots, and leafy greens. It’s been a darling of dietitians and derms for decades, but now, it's enjoying a viral resurgence. Instagaram and TikTok wellness gurus and certified experts alike are waxing poetic about how upping your intake of beta-carotene can help support collagen production, fight oxidative stress, and lend your complexion a soft, lit-from-within glow. It’s basically retinol in edible, crunchy form.

My own desk, littered with an ever-rotating mess of beauty products, now shares real estate with a rather smug-looking bag of baby carrots and a stack of recipe cards (a gift from mother dearest, who insists on drizzling olive oil over roasted squash for “better absorption”). Still, there’s nuance here. While sipping on a turmeric-carrot-ginger juice might give you a wellness influencer-worthy glow, dermatologists warn that no amount of kale salad will fully replace your nighttime retinoid. The two are partners, not competitors. In fact, vitamin A in food form is gentler on your system, whereas topical retinoids are more targeted—think of them as an espresso shot, and foods as green tea.

I spoke to Nicole Linhares Kedia, Sports Nutritionist & Integrated Health Coach, about these convincingly easy salads, zoodles, grilled liver, and juices that have been eating at me. "Foods rich in beta-carotene are further converted into vitamin A by your body. The list is long; orange and yellow vegetables, like carrots, pumpkin, butternut squash, sweet potatoes, tomatoes, and leafy greens, spinach, broccoli, mangoes, apricots, eggs, chicken liver, oily fish, and dairy products are all beta-carotene powerhouses. These foods offer various other essential vitamins and minerals, and are best paired with good fats for their absorption, as it’s a fat soluble vitamin."

However, she warns, "While getting vitamin A through food is generally safe, it can cause harmful effects, if eaten in excess- especially to pregnant women. Overconsumption can also cause a yellow or orange discoloration of the skin, called hypercarotenemia. I’d always suggest eating a well balanced diet for great skin, rather than focusing on just Vitamin A rich foods. Eat them in moderation, and don't forget your other food groups. A well-balanced diet, with adequate vitamin A will definitely support skin regeneration and complement topical treatments for long-term skin health."

So, should you eat your retinol? Absolutely—just make sure you’re still applying it, too. Because while carrots might help you glow, they won’t keep the fine lines at bay all on their own. Bon appétit—and don’t forget the sunscreen.