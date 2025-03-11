ELLE Wellness Deep Dive: The Matcha Takeover—Why Coffee No Longer Reigns Supreme

If you’re a die-hard coffee drinker (like I am), you’ve probably noticed something suspicious on your Instagram feed. Your once-sacred latte art and cold brew reels? Hijacked by an unapologetic wave of green. Whether it’s a frothy matcha latte, a minimalist ceramic cup of ceremonial-grade powder, or a matcha-infused smoothie promising sustained energy and better skin, the message is clear: Coffee is out, and matcha isn’t just a drink—it’s a movement. But is it really worth the hype, or are we just being collectively influenced?

Matcha’s Rise To Fame

It’s no secret that matcha is aesthetically pleasing. The vibrant green hue, therapeutic whisking process, silky texture, and beautifully crafted drinks make it a social media dream. However, beyond its aesthetic appeal, matcha boasts an impressive list of benefits that are making coffee drinkers rethink their routines.

For starters, matcha provides a clean energy boost. Unlike coffee, which can cause jitters and a midday energy slump, matcha contains a unique combination of caffeine and L-theanine. This amino acid promotes calm focus, meaning you get a steady stream of energy without the rollercoaster ride of highs and lows. That doesn't go to say that you can have it carelessly though, it's important to remember that matcha does contain ten times the amount of caffeine as coffee, and should be limited to two cups a day.

Healthy Or Hoax?

Rich in antioxidants, it fights free radicals, promotes glowing skin, and supports overall health. It's also packed with chlorophyll, which everyone has started consuming mixed into their morning water, and helps with detoxification and digestion. The L-theanine content may also help with reducing menstrual cramps! Another major factor? Matcha is far gentler on the stomach than coffee. And I don't need to talk about just how bad everyone's gut seems to be struggling these days. Just know that if you’re someone who deals with acid reflux or stomach sensitivity after your morning cup of joe, matcha could be the perfect alternative.

The VIP Stamp Of Approval

One thing’s for sure—matcha has solidified its place in the wellness and beauty space, not just as a fad, but as a lifestyle choice. And this is thanks, in no small part, to all the celebrity endorsements. A-listers like Hailey Bieber, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Kourtney Kardashian have all raved about their love for matcha. Meanwhile Instagram, quick on the uptake as per usual, is flooded with matcha recipes, from classic lattes to matcha-infused desserts and even skincare products containing matcha extract.

Hop On The Trend

If you’re ready to make the switch, start with a high-quality ceremonial-grade matcha for the best taste and benefits. You can whisk it traditionally with hot water and a Japanese bamboo whisk—the way I personally love to make my matcha because it's such a relaxing process—or simply use a milk frother if you're short on time. It's a great way to upgrade your morning ritual, IMO.

If you're afraid of match tasting like grass, I can promise you, it just has to be made the right way and you're going to be coming back for more. For a hot beverage, just add steamed milk, honey and some vanilla extract to the whisked matcha. For an iced treat, make a frothed up concoction of half-and-half, a dash of milk, cinnamon, and browned sugar syrup to add to your matcha concentrate. There you have it, health has never tasted better!

So, given that I'm a coffee addict, and have fallen in love with matcha despite that, I will say that it's so important to switch things up for your body sometimes and be open to newer experiences. Change comes with some resistance, but also with a lot of goodness and deliciousness, in this case.

