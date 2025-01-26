ELLE Wellness Deep Dive: Surefire Holistic Therapies To Try In 2025

“New year, new you” is the most overdone thing on the planet after avo toast in LA. While you may think setting those unrealistic gym resolutions is a good idea or think to yourself “I will go to bed at 10 pm every night without fail”, I want you to take a moment and instead think of how much better it would be to take on this year with the most prepared-to-deal-with-whatever-is-thrown-at-me mindset. Rather than pushing your body and mind down a stressful path, start the year off calm, cool, collected and well rested.

2025 is going to be all about feeling seriously revitalised. And these therapies are going to help you take relaxation and rejuvenation to the next level. Let’s dive into it and get you onto living your best, most balanced life this year.

1. Floatation Therapy (Sensory Deprivation Tanks)

The mother of all relaxing therapies. Floating gravity-free sounds like a dream to me. Imagine letting yourself just go, with no need to control anything around you or be conscious of what you’re doing and how you look. The water is infused with Epsom salt and this sensory-deprived experience allows you to disconnect from the outside world, and just be in your own little bubble for a bit. It promotes deep stress relief, chronic pain relief and clears your mind. You can try it out at The Wellness Co.

2. Collagen Bed Therapy

This one’s a truly one-of-a-kind innovation in wellness. Dr. Garima shared with us, “Collagen bed therapy goes beyond cosmetic benefits. This treatment encourages the production of collagen and elastin, improving skin texture while supporting overall skin vitality. The added benefit is its ability to soothe inflammation, accelerate healing, and rejuvenate tired or stressed skin. I would recommend collagen bed therapy to those not only looking for anti-aging solutions, but also those under significant stress or environmental exposure (like frequent travel, sun exposure, or pollution). It’s also excellent for people with chronic skin conditions such as rosacea or eczema, as it helps improve skin resilience and healing capacity, enhancing both the appearance and health of the skin.” Try it out at The Wellness Co.

3. Arts Based Therapy

If you’re someone who’s always found solace in painting, drawing and sketching and feel like the last time you felt at peace was at those childhood art, dance and drama classes, then this is right up your alley. This creative approach to healing helps you process emotions and trauma in a safe and non-intrusive environment, and develop self-awareness, so you can make this the year of emotional healing and well-being. Get started on your journey with The Integral Space in Mumbai.

4. Cryotherapy

So, it turns out freezing your butt off in -100 degrees celsius is not always a bad thing. Dr. Garima, Chief Wellness Officer at The Wellness Co, gave us some insight into this experience; “Cryotherapy provides a quick yet highly effective recovery for our overstimulated bodies. It helps reset the nervous system, reduces mental fog, and rebalances cortisol levels after long hours at work or high-stress environments. By triggering a controlled inflammatory response, it accelerates muscle repair, boosts immune function, and gives you a physical and mental reset, all in just a few minutes—a perfect antidote for the demands of modern life.” I promise you’ll feel like a five-year-old with a sugar rush. Try it out at The Wellness Co and Elixir Wellness.

5. Lymphatic Drainage

The ultimate detoxifying treatment designed to boost the body’s natural lymphatic system, this one helps remove waste and toxins. I’m big on detoxification, and believe everyone should be. Using gentle, rhythmic strokes and pressure, a trained therapist will guide your lymph flow, reducing fluid retention, enhancing circulation, and supporting immune function. It’s like a deep reset for the body, leaving you feeling lighter, more energized, and refreshed. Try it at Elixir Wellness.