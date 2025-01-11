The Best Spas To Visit In 2025 For Ultimate Relaxation And Rejuvenation

For 2025, we've curated the most luxurious and transformative spas around the globe, each offering an unforgettable experience for every need. From the ancient Roman-inspired Eynsham Baths at Estelle Manor, to the opulent treatments at Bürgenstock Hotel & Alpine Spa and tropical zen of Nihi Sumba, these destinations provide an unmatched combination of wellness and relaxation. Whether you're seeking a mood reset or a rejuvenating sea view, the world's finest spas are waiting to pamper you.

Best For... Bathing

Eynsham Baths at Estelle Manor



Take the sprawling, marbled majesty of the Roman Baths and add a melange of regal Eastern influences from India, Tibet and China and you have Estelle Manor’s stunning Eynsham Baths. Created by owners Sharan Pasricha and Eiesha Bharti Pasricha, the couple behind London’s buzzy Maison Estelle and the glittering revival of Scotland’s Gleneagles, it has become a favourite among the fashion crowd for its chic, if-you-know-you-know quality. Set in acres of ancient Oxfordshire woodland, this calm oasis has a stunning array of treatments and a no-expenses-spared calibre of luxury. Start with the Thermal Journey, an experience that takes guests through the spa’s six restorative thermal areas – including a frigidarium, caldarium, tepidarium and a hay sauna – all of which work together to calm the nervous system, reduce inflammation, stimulate the metabolism and bolster the immune system. From there, explore the vast and diverse menu of treatments, spanning a range of cultural influences and ancient healing rituals. Standouts include the Potli massage – a nod to the owners’ Indian heritage – and Wim Hof Method breathwork sessions. The selection of beauty offerings is equally impressive; microblading by brow magician and industry favourite Suman Jalaf is a particular highlight. In short, spend a day here and you’ll leave feeling refreshed from top to toe.

- Kenya Hunt

Best For... Tropical Zen

Nihi Sumba, Indonesia



There is an edge-of-the-world feeling to the paradisaical island of Sumba, an hour’s flight from Bali, where you’ll find lush forests, panoramic postcard views, wild horses galloping across golden sands – and the superior luxury of the exquisite Nihi Sumba. The hotel, known for its award-winning spa safaris on the rugged west coast which guests arrive to on horseback, via safari Jeep or a sunrise trek over hills and paddy fields – has just launched its Wild Wellness series of immersive retreats, led by wellness director Melany Martinez Thomas. Based on the belief that true wellbeing comes from ‘forging an intimate connection with the power of nature’, the retreats are designed to address everything from gut-microbiome regeneration to burnout, with activities including hiking, surfing, underwater meditation and even a healing equine-connection programme. Fluffy-robe aficionados need not worry: there’s also a spa offering massages, wraps and reiki.

- Laura Antonia Jordan

Best For...Walking On The Wild Side

Rosewood Schloss Fuschl, Salzburg, Austria



If you find peace in the outdoors, look no further than Schloss Fuschl. Perched on the edge of Lake Fuschl and surrounded by the Austrian Alps, this spa has nature built in to its core (pack Salomons and your Patagonia jacket for forest hikes). After an active morning, an afternoon at lakeside sanctuary Asaya, Rosewood’s wellness concept, is in order. All the focus is on healing: there is an extensive treatment menu, which features products by Dr Barbara Sturm and offers ‘paths to wellbeing’ including sauna ice-sphere infusions, ice swimming and personalised skin analysis. The outdoor pool overlooks Lake Fuschl and is the ideal place for truly switching off. End a day of treatments by taking a dip in the lake, and finish with a margarita from the See Club (you’ve earned it).

- Amy Brewster

Best For A... Mood Reset

Surrenne Luxury Spa & Health Club, the Emory, London



A bit like a luxury Tardis, Surrenne is a subterranean spa created to stop the clock. From an AI-enhanced scent to the soundtracks and the handmade silk bed dressings from Japan, everything has been chosen to reset your nervous system and promote longevity. Dreamt up by Inge Theron (who is behind Claridge’s new mega spa) and brought to life by interior designer Rémi Tessier – also responsible for the Emory hotel upstairs – this is about as otherworldly as city spas get. Members can move around the vast space without a treatment schedule at all, wandering between the wet zone, with its 22-metre-pool (worth the dip for its underwater meditation soundtracks alone) and evidence-based cold and heat therapy in the sauna or steam-room, followed by the UK’s first ever snow shower and a frozen aloe vera station for post-heat exposure. Choose between one of the largest massage menus in the country – we rate the onyx-stone heated bed treatments and the muscle work that gets done in the floor-based Ashiatsu room. However, it’s the facials (developed by Dr Lara Devgan, a leading American plastic surgeon), GP appointments in the longevity lounge and neuroscience treatments created by the spa’s scientific advisory board, that are making the ELLE beauty editors especially excited.

- Katy Young

Best For... Sea Views

Gundari Resort, Folegandros, Greece



The perfect antidote to the bustling crowds of Santorini and Mykonos, the Gundari resort offers pure seclusion, across 80 acres of untouched nature on the rugged edge of the island of Folegandros. Its 27 suites, partially built into the rocky hillside, have views of the Aegean that seem to stretch for ever. Blending Ancient Greek healing practices with modern wellness, the spa treatments incorporate locally sourced wild herbs, infused oils and balms, creating a holistic experience that connects you to the island’s natural energy and rich history. Offerings include yoga, energy healing and meditation, led by a selection of visiting practitioners. Ranging from traditional Greek massages and facials to dips in the mineral-rich pool, the spa’s diverse programme will have you feeling refreshed like never before.

- Panashe Nyadundu



Best For... Foodies

Castelfalfi RAKxa Wellness Spa, Tuscany





A profound sense of wellbeing comes naturally in Tuscany, but there’s something different on the menu at the RAKxa Wellness Spa at Castelfalfi – quite literally. Here, guests swap Chianti and pasta for detox drinks and organic dishes, using ingredients grown on the rolling Tuscan estate that the renowned Thai health destination has chosen as its first European home. The recently opened retreat offers all the East-meets-West expertise of the original, minus the air miles and jet lag: think personalised workouts, yoga, ayurveda, expert consultations, daily hydrotherapy sessions, spoiling treatments and a bespoke anti-inflammatory diet. The signature Tension Release therapy is a particular highlight, combining deep stretching and acupressure to remove blockages and bring even the weariest of limbs back to life. Guests can also make the most of local experiences, from truffle hunts and olive-oil tastings to hikes through Castelfalfi’s sprawling grounds. Of course, a few days spent simply relaxing, robe-clad, is a legitimate way to experience the retreat, too. Italy is the home of il dolce far niente, after all.

- Clementina Jackson

Best For...Opulence

Bürgenstock Hotel & Alpine Spa, Switzerland





Nestled high between cloud-skimming limestone mountains, Bürgenstock Alpine Spa gives the impression of floating above Lake Lucerne. The Swiss resort is a harmonious combination of styles, from the Belle Epoque elegance of its heritage suites to the dramatic glass architecture of the contemporary rooms. Since opening its doors in 1873, the hotel has welcomed stars including Audrey Hepburn, Charlie Chaplin and Sophia Loren. Its crown jewel is 10,000 square metres of tranquil spa. Encased in glass and overlooking the breathtaking lakeside views, the 17-metre indoor pool invites the outside in, and the facilities also include lake-water pools, panoramic saunas, salt-water flotation baths and a huge menu of treatments. Whether you’re looking to rejuvenate a lacklustre complexion with 111Skin’s Black Diamond 90-minute facial or need a head-to-toe detox in a traditional hammam, there’s no denying Bürgenstock is the epicentre of Switzerland’s vast wellness offering.

- Katie Withington





ELLE Collective is a new community of fashion, beauty and culture lovers. For access to exclusive content, events, inspiring advice from our Editors and industry experts, as well the opportunity to meet designers, thought-leaders and stylists, become a member today HERE.

Read the original article in ELLE UK.