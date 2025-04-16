ELLE Wellness Deep Dive: Team ELLE Spills The Beans On Their Secret Coffee Add-Ins

Most days, Team ELLE runs on caffeine, deadlines, and a whole lot of adrenaline. But these days, our morning coffee has evolved—it’s no longer just about the buzz. We've been taking our wellness game up a notch by adding some powerhouse-status ingredients to our morning cup. Call it extra, call it functional, call it a coping mechanism—but we’re never going back to plain cappuccinos again.

Personally, I swear by my lion’s mane blend. I've been trying the one from Maverick & Farmer x Nuvedo, and the cognitive clarity is unmatched. My sibling even jokes that it opens up my "third eye". I do think this is best had sans milk, but you could try it with a dash of creamer, just for the vibes, obviously.

Here’s how the editors and writers behind your favourite stories are upgrading their brews.

Kannagi Desai, Beauty Editor

For our beauty editor, it’s all about that glow-from-within energy. She stirs in a scoop of Nutrova Marine Collagen (unflavoured, of course) into her coconut water cold brew every morning. “I swear my skin’s happier—and so is my nail tech,” she laughs. It’s her secret weapon before back-to-back meetings.

Krishika Bhatia, Beauty Writer

Krishika adds a pinch of Gunam Beauty's Blue Spirulina powder to her morning brew. “It keeps me composed and energises me enough to deal with the crazy day ahead,” she says. She pairs it with a creamy vanilla foam and her to-do list for the day.

Isha Mayer, ELLE Gourmet Digital Editor

The food maestro of our team insists on a citrusy addition to her cold brew. “Just a squeeze of orange or lemon juice is going to make your mid-day coffee the most refreshing thing ever,” she says. “Plus, it makes the coffee taste richer—don’t knock it till you try it.”

Aditi Magesh, Junior Graphic Designer

Aditi lives for a sugar rush. She blends espresso with frozen dates and almond milk for a naturally sweet, no-syrup-needed twist. “It tastes like a dessert, but doesn’t spike my energy in a scary way,” she says. Chic and blood sugar-friendly.

Ekta Sinha, Junior Digital Writer

Ekta gets down to business, "I don't mess with my coffee. I like it extra strong, and with none of the bells and whistles. It's the fuel that powers my F1 race-car." A true purist, got to respect that.

Now, I'm not saying coffee is the answer to everything—but it might just be the key to wellness girl world domination. At least that's how I'm feeling about my second cup.