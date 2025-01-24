ELLE's Guide To Achieving An Ultra-Cool Textured Bob Haircut

There truly is a bob haircut for everyone. From Lily Collins' sharp and sleek version to the soft and tousled French bob, there are more iterations of the bob than ever before. The good news is – a bob hairstyle needn’t be hard to upkeep.

In fact, if you’re looking for a low-maintenance haircut, we’ve found the ultimate style for you. Say hello to the textured bob: soft, wispy and full of movement, this cut suits pretty much everyone and is as easy to style as it is to maintain. So if you’re looking for an updated chop for the New Year, here’s why you might want to consider the textured bob…

What is the textured bob?

‘A textured bob is a modern take on the classic bob haircut that incorporates layers, movement, and sometimes a bit of an undone, tousled look,’ explains Ryan Forsythe, artistic education director at Trevor Sorbie.

He adds: ‘Unlike a blunt bob, which has clean, sharp lines, a textured bob creates a softer, more relaxed shape. It can be customised to add volume, reduce weight in thicker hair, or give finer hair a fuller appearance.’

The textured bob is a go-to choice for those who want an easy-to-manage style while still looking polished.

Will a textured bob suit me?

Whether you have fine hair that needs a little lift or thick hair that could use some weight taken out, the textured bob can be tailored to suit your needs.

‘A textured bob works for almost all hair types and face shapes,’ says Forsythe. ‘It’s particularly great for people who want a low-maintenance yet chic haircut.’ The layers and movement within the cut allow it to be styled in various ways, from loose and relaxed for every day to polished and perfected for parties and events.

One of the best things about the textured bob is how easy it is to maintain. Thanks to its layered structure, it requires less frequent trims than a blunt cut and grows out easily. The textured layers also mean you can go lighter on heat-styling tools, saving time and keeping your hair healthier in the long run.

When it comes to celeb inspo, the textured bob has plenty of fans. ‘Emma Stone, Hailey Bieber, and Kaia Gerber have all been spotted with more textured bobs,’ says Hasan Sahin, stylist at Larry King Marylebone and South Kensington. Whether it’s paired with natural waves or styled straight, the look is endlessly wearable.

How to style the textured bob?

‘This is a cut that works just as well air-dried and tousled as it does polished and styled,’ says Sahin. ‘For an undone, modern look, add loose waves to your hair using a flat iron or curling wand while leaving the ends straighter for a more modern look.’

‘A texturizing spray or dry shampoo is perfect for adding separation and volume.’

‘To create that piecey texture, run through some Larry King's A Social Life For Your Hair Cream with your fingertips to rough up the ends of your hair.’

The Best-Textured Bobs To Inspire Your Next Chop

The Modern Textured Bob

This textured bob is perfect for creating movement and a cool-girl edge to the hair. Flip it over and let it air dry for the ultimately undone texture.

The Slicked-Back Textured Bob

Slicked-back bob is the ultimate lesson in laidback styling. Apply a lightweight mousse or soft gel to the hair when wet, and run your fingers through your bob, allowing it to dry naturally pushed back.

The Midi Textured Bob

If you’re considering growing out your bob, Laura Harrier's loose and textured lob is easy to wear but oh-so-chic.

The Layered Textured Bob

Subtle layers add depth and dimension to this cut – making this style a great choice for those with fine or flat hair.

The Italian Textured Bob

This mega-volume, low-maintenance style of Rita Ora is perfect for those who want something simple but elevated.

The Shaggy Textured Bob

Shaggy layers and a tousled finish make this style ideal for anyone who wants a relaxed but intentional vibe.

The Textured Bob With Curtain Bangs

Maren Morris' textured finish to a bob with a face-framing fringe feels instantly fresh.

