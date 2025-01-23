Ginseng: The Superroot Powering Modern Skincare

When you think of K-beauty, your mind probably jumps to the impossibly dewy glow of glass skin or the snail mucin craze that had everyone raising brows—and jars. But let’s talk about the real OG of Korean skincare: ginseng. While we obsess over turmeric as a multi-tasking hero, ginseng has been the backbone of Korean beauty for centuries. More than just a fleeting trend, this superroot has held court in wellness and skincare long before “anti-ageing” was even a thing. Think ancient remedy, modern glow-up.

What Makes Ginseng So Special?

Ginseng has long been celebrated in Korean skincare for its powerful, all-in-one benefits, making it a cornerstone of beauty routines for centuries. Known for its impressive properties—anti-ageing, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant—ginseng works wonders in rejuvenating and protecting the skin. Red ginseng, in particular, is a potent variant packed with ginsenosides, natural compounds that help neutralise free radicals that cause premature ageing, soothe inflammation, and boost collagen production, giving your skin a firmer, brighter, and more youthful appearance.

What’s fascinating is how ginseng parallels many traditional Indian beauty ingredients in its multi-functional approach. Just as we use herbs like neem or ashwagandha to target a range of skin concerns, ginseng offers a similar holistic solution. It works tirelessly to nourish, repair, and protect, leaving your skin looking refreshed and radiant.

How Do You Use It?

If you’ve been battling dullness and fine lines, ginseng might be your answer. It can reduce wrinkles, improve skin elasticity, and even help with sun damage. Plus, it promotes hyaluronic acid production, which basically means your skin will stay hydrated. The easiest way to incorporate ginseng into your skincare routine is through a serum. But if serums aren’t your thing, there are plenty of moisturisers, masks, and ampoules packed with ginseng. But ginseng isn’t just for your skin; it’s a fantastic ingredient for hair care too. Its natural compounds can stimulate blood flow to the scalp, promoting healthier hair growth and strengthening hair follicles. If you’re dealing with thinning hair or a dry scalp, look for shampoos, conditioners, or hair oils with ginseng to give your locks a boost. I recommend starting small as your skin still needs time to adjust and make sure to patch test like your life depends on it.

If you’re overwhelmed by the sheer number of products out there, here are some options to start with.

Beauty of Joseon Revive Serum - Ginseng + Snail Mucin

Snail mucin and ginseng? This serum is the skincare equivalent of peanut butter and jelly. It’s hydrating, anti-ageing, and luxurious

Briogeo Blossom & Bloom Volumizing Conditioner

It harnesses the power of ginseng to promote healthier scalp circulation, encouraging hair growth while adding lightweight volume. Perfect for thin or limp hair.

Plum Ginseng Root Nourish Hair Oil

The oil combines the nourishing benefits of ginseng to boost scalp health and promote hair growth. This lightweight, non-sticky oil strengthens hair from root to tip, leaving it softer and shinier

The Face Shop Real Nature Red Ginseng Sheet Mask

Budget-friendly but effective, this sheet mask is perfect for lazy Sunday pampering sessions.

HERBAMAMA Ginseng Gummies

These yummy gummies are easy to consume and promote smooth digestion, making them an ideal addition to your daily wellness regimen.

Nutrabay Wellness Korean Ginseng Extract

Theb extract can be easily consumed by mixing the recommended dose with water or your favourite beverage, making it a convenient addition to your daily routine

If you’re ready for an elusive glass skin glow and a luscious mane, give ginseng a shot. In a few weeks, you might catch yourself looking in the mirror, wondering, why didn’t you start using this sooner?