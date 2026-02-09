February Beauty Launches That’ll Make Your Heart Skip A Beat

The internet has a new theory going on lately where February is basically the new January, and all the hot girls are starting their reset and lock-in this month. It's the month of love and everything red, but the only real sparks we're feeling this February are for these new beauty launches! From your scalp to your toes, these new drops are the ultimate catch.

If your current foundation is separating after an hour and your mascara is looking dried, girl, this is your sign to break up with them. You don't need that kind of negativity in your life! These launches are 100% green flags. It’s time to start adding the absolute best to your vanity for the month of love.

Nykaa Cosmetics X Bridgerton Face & Eye Multi-Texture Blush & Contour Palette

Step aside, debutantes, the Nykaa Cosmetics x Bridgerton palette has arrived to crown you the diamond of the season. This dreamy face palette ushers in drama, romance, and undeniable glamour.

Marc Jacobs Perfect Absolute Eau de Parfum

Finding a rich, decadent perfume is a struggle, but Marc JacobsPerfect Absolute has nailed it. It’s way bolder and sexier than the OG, making it the perfect final touch for a hot date.

Denman Professional Hairbrush

Here's major news for you! Denman Professional just landed in India, and their brushes are loved for a reason. These tools actually get us, helping you detangle and style for that high-shine finish. You will be able to achieve all your hair goals now.

The Body Shop Dewberry Range

Remember that era when everyone was obsessed with those juicy, fruity berry scents? Well, the wait is over! The Body Shop’s iconic Dewberry is back with that same nostalgic, "it-girl" scent we loved.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Smooth Blur Bronzer

Buttery, weightless, and seriously smooth, this bronzer melts into skin for the softest sun-kissed warmth. The blur effect? Chef’s kiss.

DR.JART+ Ceramidin Skin Barrier Moisturizing Cream

If your skin is screaming for help, Dr.Jart+ just dropped the solution. This cream repairs and strengthens your barrier, giving you that 10/10 hydration your vanity has been begging for. It’s basically a winter survival BFF that leaves your skin soft and totally unbothered by the cold.

Fraganote Sinful Rose

You definitely weren't ready for this not-so-basic rose scent! It’s the bold, moody floral scent your date-night vanity needs. With deep red rose, woody amber, and warm musk, it’s hypnotic, and luxe.

Bath and Body Works Touch of Gold Range

If golden hour had a scent, this would be it. Touch of Gold wraps you in warm, sophisticated notes of orange blossom, decadent tonka, and juicy blackberry, a gourmand that feels impossibly luxe.

Fix My Curls Hair Mists

By now, we all know 2026 is the year of the hair mist, if you haven't tried one yet, what are you even doing? This will make your hair smell like a tropical vacay!

Dove x Bridgerton Collection

Dearest gentle readers, we hear that this Dove x Bridgerton collection is the boujiest bodycare collab of the season. Self-care has never felt this princess-coded since we were kids, and now is your chance to get all those feels, the Bridgerton way.

Simply Nam Hydrafit Concealer

It’s high time we give ourselves a V-Day gift, and I found the perfect choice! This concealer is specifically made for Indian undertones. It’s like your skin, but on its absolute best behavior!

Milk_shake No Frizz Allowed Range

Living in India, we face extreme weather for almost nine months every year. And frizz is a mood killer. But the No Frizz Allowed range is here to save your strands. Let's make every day a good hair day, no matter the humidity.

NYX Professional Makeup Smushy Matte Lip Balm

No girl can ever have enough lip products, and this one belongs in your bag! This plush, soft balm gives that dreamy blurred tint. It’s a cushiony, diffused effect like you’ve never seen before, and apparently, 2016 is back, and so are matte lips, except this time, they're hydrating too.

Flout Own Time Restorative Hybrid Serum

Turn back the clock while you sleep, Flout Own Time is your night-time glow cheat code. Gentle yet powerful, it smooths, hydrates, and firms without drama, proving retinol can be both effective and kind

