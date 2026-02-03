Last night, the 68th Annual Grammy Awards took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, marking its 23rd year at the venue. Hosted by South African comedian Trevor Noah, the ceremony celebrated the very best in music from the past 12 months.

Advertisment

The red carpet saw a number of head-turning looks from the likes of Lady Gaga, winner of Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Dance-Pop Recording, who stepped out in a dramatic custom Matières Fécales design, while Olivia Dean, another of the night's winners, chose a classic Chanel gown. Harry Styles (in Dior) and Charli xcx (in Chrome Hearts) might have stayed away from the red carpet but still made impact with their looks on the night.

As expected, the glittering evening was filled with rousing speeches and emotional performances. The night was a first for many, including Olivia Dean, who won Best New Artist following a breakout 2025 with her record-breaking single 'Man I Need'; Lola Young, who took home Best Pop Solo Performance; and FKA Twigs, who secured the Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Album after more than a decade in the industry.

Below, we detail five of the best acceptance speeches of the evening.

1/ Bad Bunny's Call For Social Justice And Love

Taking to the stage to accept his award for best música urbana album, Bad Bunny, a Puerto Rican native, used the moment to deliver a powerful statement. He began by declaring, 'ICE out.' He added, 'We’re not savages, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens, we are humans and we are Americans'. Later, the global star urged people not to let their minds be contaminated by division.

Advertisment

Looking ahead, 2026 is set to be another bright year for Bad Bunny. The artist will headline the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show on February 8, as he continues his Debí Tirar Más Fotos world tour.

2/ Lola Young's Full Circle Moment

The room erupted into cheers when presenters Teyana Taylor and Nikki Glaser announced that Lola Young had won best pop solo performance. Staying true to the spirit of her hit song 'Messy', Young admitted that she hadn't prepared a speech. 'Obviously I don't, it’s messy. Do you know what I mean?'

Growing emotional, she continued: 'You can tell by my f*king face that I’m very, very grateful for this. Nick, we did it! Mum, I love you! I love everybody, everybody, everybody!'

Speaking to ELLE UK during her cover interview last September, the 25-year-old pop star opened up about vulnerability and emotional honesty being central to her music. 'We’re saying, "f*ck you, we won’t conform to certain ideologies", and it’s resonating with others – not just other women, but men too', she said.

The moment felt full circle for the South-London born singer, who just months earlier had told fans she was stepping back from the spotlight due to struggles with her mental health.

3/ Olivia Dean's Nod To Her Immigrant Grandparents

Ever graceful, Olivia Dean accepted the award for Best New Artist from fellow singer Chapell Roan. 'I never imagined that I'd be up here, let alone nominated, so thank you very much', Dean said.

Soon after, the star reflected on her heritage. 'I'm up here as the granddaughter of an immigrant,' she began, before the crowd erupted into applause. 'I'm a product of bravery and I think those people deserve to be celebrated. We're nothing without each other. I love you.'

This is not the first time the former ELLE UK cover star has honoured her Guyanese grandmother, a member of the Windrush generation, to whom Dean has dedicated a song called 'Carmen'. Like many of the evening's winners, her words resonated deeply amid a time of global uncertainty.

4/ Billie Eilish's Rousing Call For Protest

Last night, Billie Eilish's win for Song of the Year, for her single 'Wildflower', brought her Grammys total to an impressive 10 awards, alongside 34 nominations. 'I feel so honoured every time I get to be in this room,' she stated as she accepted the award.

However, the singer wasn't so concerned with celebrating her accolades. 'As grateful as I feel, I don't feel like I need to say anything but... No one is illegal on stolen land,' she told the audience. 'It's hard to know what to say and what to do right now. I feel really hopeful in this room, and we need to keep fighting and speaking up and protesting, our voices really do matter.' She closed her speech with a final message: 'F*ck ICE'.

5/ FKA Twigs' Encouragement To Fellow Artists

ELLE UK's current cover star FKA Twigs is having a transformational year, to say the least. Last year, she released two albums; this April, she's set to headline Coachella, and last night, she won her first ever Grammy for best dance/electronic album.

'I was just so happy to be nominated and in such an incredible category,' she said. 'I know that to a lot of people, I'm maybe new. But I've actually been doing this for a really long time so to any artist don't give up, follow your vision, do you, because that's what going to make the world fall in love with your art.'

Her speech served as a powerful message of encouragement to fellow artists, highlighting the importance on self-belief.

Read the original article on ELLE UK.