Fiction’s Sexiest Men And The Products That Make Them Hard To Resist

Have you ever wondered how your favorite fictional male icons would keep their irresistible allure in the real world? From the brooding charm of Zade Meadows to the princely allure of Fiyero, these men are more than just characters—they’re walking (or stalking) fantasies, but let’s face it, nobody looks that good without a little help. If these literary and cinematic heartthrobs were real, what beauty products would they swear by? We’re diving into what their grooming staples would be, if they were here in real life to make us swoon.

Nicholas Leister

With the sequel of Culpa Mía sweeping us off our feet, I only had one thing on my mind. What makes Nick so irresistible? He’s definitely got the whole bad boy act down, but I’m pretty sure he smells like the Bath & Body Works Bourbon 3-In-1 Hair & Face & Body Wash. Why, you ask? Because it’s the kind of smell you know signals danger, but you still want to bury yourself into it.

Prince Fiyero

Have you also got a case of Prince Fiyero-itis among all this Wicked mania or are you normal? A prince has got to be perfectly groomed at all times and one as vain as Fiyero would absolutely love the Aveda Men Pure-Formance Grooming Clay to keep his hair coiffed at all times and perhaps grab a compliment or two from Elphaba.

Gideon Cross

Mr. Cross clearly had an affinity for the finer things in life. And there’s no better scent to go with his bespoke suits and private jet lifestyle than BVLGARI Man In Black Eau De Parfum. It’s a scent that mirrors him perfectly- impossible to ignore and unforgettable.

Zade Meadows

When he’s not taking down human trafficking rings, he’s known to go stalking his lady love. All those late nights and sleepless hours he spends thinking about Adeline have got to be taking a toll on his mind and more importantly, his eyes. The Clarins Men Energizing Eye Gel is perfect for this broody, forever pre-occupied master manipulator. It’s got the most cooling and soothing touch that an always switched on heartthrob like him could use.

Dante Russo

Oof. My personal favourite. If you’re anything like me, you like your men with a well-groomed beard on them. Dante is the epitome of masculinity and the 18.21 Man Made Beard Balm keeps him looking the part. Whether it’s cutting deals in the boardroom or airing his frustration out in the boxing ring, you’ll never catch him looking shabby (unless Mrs. Russo is giving him silent treatment).

Hayes Campbell

A down-to-earth pop star with a heart of gold. Which girl wouldn’t want that? But it’s not all that easy for Hayes Campbell; he’s got to have a meticulous routine to look that good day after day. And in case you hadn’t noticed (don’t lie, you noticed), his lips are the most perfect pair of lips we’ve seen since Michelle Pfeiffer. The Kosas Kosasport Lipfuel Lip Balm is most likely part of his arsenal and the reason all the ladies have those dreams of making out with a certain gorgeous pop star.

Christian Grey

We’re all too familiar with this handsome CEO and his dark side. He’s a no-fuss kind of man and can’t be bothered with an elaborate routine. The Clinique For Men Face Wash is his go-to for a daily deep cleanse and to keep him looking sharp and tidy- the two traits that make him who he is.

Josh Chen

Always a glint in his eyes, always a mischievous smile on his face. Everyone’s favourite doctor thinks he’s the most beautiful thing planet Earth has seen (he’s not wrong) and he’s not shy about it. But secretly, some nights before going to bed, he’ll use the Purexa Teeth Whitening Strips to keep his charmer of a grin as alluring as possible.