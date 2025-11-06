Fine Vs Thin Hair: What’s The Difference And How To Make Yours Look Thicker And Fuller

Thin hair and fine hair are easily mistaken for one another, even though they refer to two entirely different characteristics. That's right — the 'fine hair'shampoo currently sitting in your shower caddy could actually be an imposter, and completely the wrong formula for your individual strands. Ever sat in the hairdresser's chair and heard the phrase, 'You have fine hair, but a lot of it'? That doesn't necessarily mean your hair is also thin. We know — it's confusing.

Fortunately, the interchangeable use of these terms is something expert hairdressers have been clarifying for decades. Here, the UK's most iconic celebrity stylist, Sam McKnight, breaks down the differences between fine and thin hair types, including their unique styling needs, the best cuts to consider, and what to do if you actually do happen to have both.

The Difference Between Fine Hair And Thin Hair

It is much simpler than we think. 'Fine hair refers to the thickness of each individual strand, while thin hair relates to the density (the number of strands on your scalp),' says McKnight. 'You don't necessarily have both. Many people have fine hair but a lot of it, for example. Conversely, you may have thin hair, but the diameter of each strand could be medium to thick, with any texture from straight and wavy to curly.'

Photograph: (Matteo Valle)

Is Your Hair Fine Or Thin?

McKnight has an easy solution. 'To work out if your hair is fine, take a single strand and roll it between your thumb and finger,' says McKnight. 'If you can barely feel it, your hair is fine. If you can feel it slightly, your hair is medium. Thick hair can be felt easily.'

He explains that hair density, on the other hand, refers to the number of individual strands on your scalp. 'To test this, tie your hair into a ponytail and measure its circumference with your forefinger and thumb. A ponytail under two inches in diameter is considered low density, between two and four inches is medium, and anything over four inches is high density.'

In case you're wondering whether these two factors can be true at once — yes, you can have both fine and thin hair. For example, if your strands are small in diameter and you don't have many of them, you likely have a combination of both.

Photograph: (Matteo Valle)

The Best Haircuts For Fine Or Thin Hair

When it comes to the best hairstyles for both fine and thin hairstyles, McKnight states that there's no perfect rule book.

'It all depends on your personal style, how your roots grow, and whether you're a heat-styling devotee or more of a wash-and-go person,' he says. 'Your hairstylist will also take your hair texture and type into account. There are many factors that come into play when creating the right haircut, and what works for one person doesn't necessarily work for the next.'

Giving a one-size-fits-all answer to the 'perfect cut' is a disservice to both you and your stylist. However, there are some key factors is worth considering before you brave any sort of chop.

'If volume is key, consider shorter lengths,' he suggests. 'It's much harder to achieve and maintain lift when your hair is halfway down your back and weighed down by its own length. Whether it's adding layers, shorter pieces around the face, or keeping the ends blunt, this is where your hairdresser's expertise really comes into play.'

Photograph: (Matteo Valle)

How To Style Fine And Thin Hair

Expert Tips For Styling Fine Hair

Here, McKnight outlines his best advice for giving fine hair body and shape that lasts.

1. Use Volumising Hair Care: 'Look for a lightweight shampoo and conditioner with active ingredients that boost volume and hair density,' he says. 'My Cool Girl Care Collection is infused with an active complex that increases the diameter of each individual strand while pushing them slightly apart to create more volume and body.'

2. Invest In Root-Lifting Products: He advises using a root-boosting spray such to give your roots extra lift for fuller, thicker-looking hair. Consider the Sam McKnight Cool Girl Super Lift Root Boost.

3. Try An Instant Dry Styler: 'Products like my Cool Girl Texture Mist add instant texture and volume in seconds, perfect for those who want foolproof, effortless styling,' he says.

4. Avoid Heavy Products: When it comes to products to steer clear of, thick creams or oils that can weigh your hair down and reduce movement.

5. Blow-Dry Upside Down: He adds that flipping your head upside down while blow-drying to help lift the roots and create natural-looking volume. The oldest trick in the book.

Expert Tips For Styling Thin Hair

For thin hair, the same principles apply, but you might need a little extra help with hold.

1. Use A Heat-Protecting Hairspray

'When heat styling, apply my Modern Hairspray to dry hair,' McKnight says. 'Spray each section before using your blow-dry brush or heated tool. It will protect your strands from heat damage and give your style lasting power.'

2. Try Velcro Rollers For Volume

A much beloved trick by beauty editors are velcro rollers. 'Placed through the top sections while styling, velcro rollers can work wonders for volume,' he says. 'If they were good enough for the supermodels of the '90s, there's a reason they've made a comeback.'

