Remembering Diane Keaton’s Personal Style And Enduring Influence On Fashion

Throughout Hollywood history it's hard to imagine a figure that embodied the power of personal style as much as Diane Keaton did. The actor, who passed away at 79 on October 11, became as known for her effortless approach to getting dressed as she was for her compelling performances from the moment she first made a name for herself in 1972's The Godfather.



She was also one of a rare few screen legends (including Elizabeth Taylor, Audrey Hepburn and Grace Kelly) whose unmistakable look influenced the roles she portrayed on camera, such as her titular character in Annie Hall. The costumes that she wore for the film - waistcoats, printed ties, tailored trousers - primarily came from her own wardrobe and are amongst Hollywood's most iconic examples of great onscreen style.

Whether attending a glossy awards ceremony or film premiere, Keaton was sure to step out in a look that embraced the masculine. The Oscar winner was a lover of tailoring and wore suiting — from classic tails to boxy oversized jackets — throughout her professional career. Keaton rarely wore colour and instead was a devotee to the striking combination of black and white, playing with print clash and texture instead. She also had a penchant for a corsage popped in a jacket pocket and a classic hat.

In recent years, a fresh fascination for her fashion captivated a new generation. She made for a welcome presence at New York Fashion Week, attending shows for the designers whose work sits in her wardrobe including Ralph Lauren and Thom Browne.

Here, ELLE looks back at her most memorable fashion moments.

On Set For 'Annie Hall', 1977

Keaton's Annie Hall costumes remain some of cinema's most-referenced and most-revered.

'Poms' Press Conference, 2019

The actor wore a chic white coat dress fastened with a thick black belt, fingerless gloves and printed grey boots.

LACMA Art And Film Gala, 2021

Keaton cut an effervescent figure on the Los Angeles red carpet wearing a smattering of Gucci sequins.

The Academy Awards, 2004

Nominated for Best Actress for her role in Something's Gotta Give, Keaton chose to attend in a bowler hat and tails, a polka-dot tie and white corsage.

The Golden Globes, 2004

Another stylish turn for Keaton came courtesy of her all-white look at the Golden Globes. The look was made all the more directional by her loop of long-length pearls.

'Domestic Disturbance' Premiere, 2001

Arriving with Steve Martin, Keaton wore a leather mid-length skirt and striped polo-neck sweater.

The Academy Awards, 1997

A dazzling choker necklace brought some sparkle to Keaton's monochrome suiting at that year's Oscars.

Out In New York, 1975

Keaton was equally as stylish in her downtime.

'The Family Stone' Premiere, 2005

A classic tux was Keaton's choice for the premiere of The Family Stone.

'A Mom's Life' Opening Night, 1992

An enduring look of an oversized suited and polka-dot corsage remains a reference 33 years on.

Thom Browne Couture Show, 2023

The actor wore a three-piece suit and sky-high brogues during couture week in Paris.

The Academy Awards, 1976

In a white suit, striped shirt and polka-dot tie for the Oscars. A look that would shape how the actor dressed for years to come.

