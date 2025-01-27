Hot Take: Aura Nails Are All The Inspiration You Need For 2025!

If you're the sort of person who never misses a manicure appointment (you know, the type that arrives at the salon with a fully fledged mood board), you'll already be familiar with 'aura nails'. Playful but not juvenile, these airbrushed tips have been making the rounds since 2023, amplified by a roster of adoring celebrity fans including Dua Lipa and Sydney Sweeney. The best part? This whimsical nail art design can be recreated with just about any colour combination, making it one of the most versatile manicure trends of recent years. Not to mention, aura nails are amongst the simplest tips to try out at home - no professional tools needed.

Ahead, celebrity nail artist Michelle Humphrey breaks down the aura nails manicure trend, including how to re-create them using gel polish, traditional lacquer and, even, eyeshadow. Plus, discover all the inspiration you'll need to inspire your next salon visit.

What Are Aura Nails?

Aura manicures are a style of nail art that blends bright and soft colours into a hazy, dreamlike gradient effect. The inspiration originates from the concept of 'aura', the atmosphere that surrounds a person. Think of it as a visual representation of their individual energy.

'Aura nails have been trending for a few seasons now, and they’re definitely here to stay,' says Humphrey. 'They’ve been a huge hit amongst my celeb clientele. Think dreamy, mood-reflecting nail art.'

Another perk of the trend is that it's suitable for any nail shape or length, so it doesn't matter if you're a fan of long extensions or like your manicures short and practical.

How Do You Do Aura Nails?

Good news, you can achieve aura nails from home as long as you have the correct products, Humphrey explains. 'There are several methods for application including make-up sponges and using eyeshadows and matte top coat.'

Create Aura Nails With A Sponge Method

First, apply your desired base colour and allow to dry thoroughly. Apply your colour to the sponge and gently dab to the area of the nail you want to cover. Repeat if necessary for coverage. Finish with a top coat.

Create Aura Nails With Eyeshadow

Choose an eyeshadow palette. 'I find that matte colours work best, avoid shades that have a glittery finish,' says Humphrey. Using an eyeshadow applicator or an eyeshadow brush, gently rub the colour into the nail. Dust off any excess and apply Essie Gel Couture Gel Top Coat.

Can You Do Aura Nails With Gel Polish?

If you love nail art but struggle to navigate the drying time of traditional polish, a gel formula could be the answer. In a salon, your nail technician can create the effect using an airbrush, or alternatively, the same methods as above can be used at home with a UV lamp. Note, if you're attempting this yourself, gel polish should never touch the skin to avoid potential allergies. 'Liquid tape is great for protecting the skin,' advises Humphrey.

What Shades Work Best For Aura Nails?

If you learn anything from the ample inspiration ahead, let it be that aura nails look chic in just about any shade combination. For dramatic tips, opt for opposing tones on the colour wheel, or create a contrast with deep and pale shades.

'If you’re going to choose a dark base then you’ll need a colour to contrast,' says Humphrey. 'Maybe a pop of pink, green or blue. For a lighter base, you can literally apply anything on top. There are no rules really, nails are all about experimenting and having fun.'

The Best Aura Nail Ideas To Inspire Your Next Manicure

Gold Aura Nails

If you're looking for a gilded alternative to your classic colour block manicure, this decorated golden nail is a true winter warmer.

Sunset Aura Nails

Ranking in the top tier of colour combinations, red and yellow make for the ultimate nail art statement.

Purple Aura Nails

If you're looking for a darker nail that doesn't veer too autumnal, this warm pink and purple combination is feminine without looking too youthful.

Olive Aura Nails

Hailey Bieber's martini manicure made headlines before Christmas; here is how to adapt the party nail look for 2025.

Long Aura Nails

Fans of a lengthy coffin nail shape will adore this hazy manicure design. It's maximalist and vibrant, without the hassle of rhinestones and glitter.

Pink Aura Nails

Think of this bright, bold design as Barbie-core 2.0. Unapologetically feminine and flattering across skin tones, we'll be reaching for this one when the summer months arrive.

Dark Green Aura Nails

Prefer a subtle, classic nail shade? This elegant green offers a subtle contrast that looks dimensional without appearing too stark.

Warm Brown Aura Nails

If you adored Hailey Bieber's 'maple syrup' tips, we'd recommend adding this toasted brown nail to your beauty mood board.

Red Aura Nails

Whether it's ruby or merlot, we'll never tire of a traditional red nail look, and aura designs are no exception.

Light Blue Aura Nails

This soothing combination of pale blues is perfect for embracing the slower winter months, not to mention, the perfect choice for any jet setters looking for holiday manicure inspiration.

Soft Green Aura Nails

This powdery tone proves that aura manicures needn't be an over-the-top statement. When paired with subtle, milky tones they can also look incredibly chic.

Pastel Aura Nails

You'll struggle to find a manicure more dreamy than this combination of soft, pastel tones. Perfect for anyone looking to embrace spring beauty trends early.

Colour Pop Aura Nails

If in doubt, pair your aura manicure with a glossy, natural nail. It will add a delicate flare to your classic style without looking overly dramatic.

Dark Aura Nails

These dark aura nails have been sported by Syndey Sweeney no less, so it's no surprise they're a must-try for fans of a deeper hue.

Chrome Aura Nails

If one style of nail art wasn't enough, there's no better way to take your aura manicure to the next level than to dress it up with subtle chrome accents.

ELLE Collective is a new community of fashion, beauty and culture lovers. For access to exclusive content, events, inspiring advice from our Editors and industry experts, as well the opportunity to meet designers, thought-leaders and stylists, become a member today HERE.

Read the original article in ELLE UK.