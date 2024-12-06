I Just Curated The Best “Everything Shower” Routine For Dry Skin- Thank Me Later

Just as people with oily skin have an unending list of skin woes, the dry and often, painfully irritated skin community also struggles. That’s why a solid body care routine is more than just a luxury; it’s about to become a necessity for all our victims of dryness. Whether you’re dealing with itchy elbows, tight knees, or an overall lack of hydration, I've got you covered with these simple, yet super effective and nourishing steps to keep your skin soft, supple, and glowing. Let’s get into it!

Step 1: Shower Oil

Kick your skin pampering session off with this mild, floral scented Sadhev Magnolia Shower Oil, that emulsifies into a milky cleanser on contact with water. It cleanses your skin without stripping its natural oils, and leaves a luxurious feel in its trail.

Step 2: Oh-So-Gentle Exfoliation

When it comes to exfoliation, I tend to stick to my trusty Dove Oatmeal & Calendula Oil Exfoliating Body Polish Scrub. It's specially formulated for delicate skin, and leaves you with that satiny smooth canvas, while also nourishing and comforting dry skin. No more rough patches ever!

Optional: Whipped Soap

As if shaving wasn't already a task, it becomes an even more tedious one, when you have dry skin that's more susceptible to irritation. Earth Rhythm's Sweet Pea Butter Cream Soap is the perfect barrier between your skin and the razor, to give you the smoothest shave and leave you with happy, hydrated skin.

Bonus: it smells heavenly!

Step 3: Body Conditioner

Now comes the time to marinate. Slather on Skinvest's Smoothie In-Shower Body Conditioner- that's right, your skin likes conditioner too- and have your own private shower concert while you wait for it to work its magic on your skin.

Step 4: Body Moisturiser

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream is one of those multipurpose, staple products that you just can't go without, once you've added them to your nightstand. It's got a delightful, cloudy texture that absorbs quickly and soothes the most troubled skin.

Step 5: Body Oil

Seal all that hydration in with a heavy-duty, rich, yet non-greasy body oil. The Body Shop's Argan Dry Body Oil leaves a radiant finish on your skin, and will make you look like you're dripping with sunshine. I bet you won't even remember what it felt like to have dry skin.