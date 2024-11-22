ELLE Beauty How To: Air Dry Your Hair Without The Frizz

Air drying your hair can feel like an act of rebellion against heat tools and time-consuming routines. It’s not just about skipping the blow-dryer—it’s about letting your hair do its own thing in the best possible way. But let’s face it, air drying can sometimes feel like a gamble between laid-back waves and a frizzy mess. With good prep and the right products, air drying can become your new favourite way to style your hair. Ready to let your hair down? Let’s make air drying a breeze!

1. Prep with a Good Wash and Conditioner

Start with clean, well-conditioned hair to ensure it’s nourished and hydrated. Opt for a sulphate-free shampoo and a conditioner that suits your hair type. According to Vaishakhi Haria, a hairstylist, educator, entrepreneur, and director at Splash Salon, "Well-moisturised hair is less likely to frizz, so don’t skimp on the conditioner." Focus on the mid-lengths and ends, detangling with your fingers or a wide-tooth comb. Tip: Use a deep conditioner or hair mask once a week for extra hydration.

2. Remove Excess Water Gently

Avoid rough towel drying, which can cause frizz. Instead, gently press out excess water using a microfibre towel or a cotton T-shirt. Microfibre towels are gentler on the hair, reducing friction and breakage.

3. Apply the Right Products On Damp Hair

"While your hair is still damp, apply frizz-control products to keep it smooth," suggests Vaishakhi. Tailor your hair products based on your specific hair type for the best results. If you have thick and coarse hair, a combination of a serum and a frizz-control leave-in cream works wonders to smooth and define your strands. For fine hair, opt for a light, weightless serum or a light oil that provides a smooth, polished finish without weighing down your hair. Choosing the right products can make all the difference in your air-drying routine! "Distribute the product evenly using a detangler brush, wide-tooth comb, or your fingers (especially for curly hair). Take small sections of hair to detangle rather than doing the whole head at once," says Vaishakhi.

4. Set Your Natural Texture

Shape your hair as you want it to dry by working with your natural texture. For straight hair, comb and smooth your strands, tucking them behind your ears to achieve a sleek look as it dries. If you have wavy hair, scrunch the strands gently to enhance the waves, lifting the ends upwards to add definition. For curly hair, try using the plopping technique, which involves wrapping your hair in a microfibre towel to help set the curls. Alternatively, you can gently twist sections to define and shape each curl. Let your hair air dry undisturbed to avoid frizz. If your hair takes a long time to dry, consider washing it earlier in the day or on a day when you have more time.

5. Finish with a Lightweight Product

Once completely dry, add a small amount of lightweight oil or serum to smooth any flyaways and add shine. Focus on the ends and avoid the roots to keep your hair from looking greasy. Air drying is about embracing your natural hair texture with minimal interference. If you have some stray flyaways or sections that dry differently, embrace them as part of your natural style or use a fun hair accessory to to tuck them in.

Following these steps ensures your hair dries beautifully with minimal frizz, letting you love its natural texture without the hassle of heat styling.