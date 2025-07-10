It’s Monsoon Season—And We’re Now Setting Our Sunscreen With Powder

There’s a very specific type of beauty girl who sees the word monsoon and immediately thinks: frizz, fungus, and foundation melting off her nose. And if you’ve lived through a Mumbai July, you already know, monsoon skincare isn’t cute. Sunscreen gets slimy. Skin gets shiny. And layering makeup feels like inviting a mudslide to your T-zone.

But this season’s smartest trick? The SPF powder twofer. A light dusting of translucent powder over your sunscreen is helping beauty editors, dermatologists, and oily-skin girlies everywhere stay matte and protected. Think of it as blotting paper meets barrier.

Why Are We Doing This?

Because Indian humidity is unforgiving, and even the best sunscreens can look greasy or slide off by 2 PM. By setting your sunscreen with a powder—preferably a translucent or tinted mineral one, you lock it in, reduce surface oil, and add a second layer of physical protection. Also, it’s touch-up friendly. You can reapply powder SPF without messing up your base or carrying around a full bottle in your bag.

What Kind of Powder Works?

Photograph: (Pexels)

Here’s what to look for:

SPF powders if you’re topping up protection midday.



Translucent setting powders if you’ve already used cream SPF and just want to stay matte.



Talc-free formulas to avoid breakouts in this extra-cloggy season.



Mineral-based ingredients like zinc oxide or titanium dioxide if you want real UV benefits.





Beauty Editor-Approved Picks:

The monsoon twofer isn’t just a trend—it’s a survival strategy. Set your SPF. Carry a brush-on powder in your bag. And if all else fails? Dab with a tissue, not your sleeve.