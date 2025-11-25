Makeup Bag Starter Kit: What I Wish I Knew In College

College was a wonderfully chaotic chapter when I was attempting to sort out my life, my ambitions, and, inexplicably, my contour. My makeup bag in those days was a slightly tragic assortment: a kajal, a questionable BB cream, and the kind of optimism only an 18-year-old can possess. I can still picture myself leaning into a compact, convinced I was creating something perfectly presentable, blissfully unaware of how much I’d refine my routine in the years to come.

If I could send a note back to her, it would be a gentle reminder to choose longevity over glitter and invest in products that actually survive a full day on campus.

So consider this your no-fuss guide to curating a starter makeup bag that feels polished, practical, and perfect for sprinting to early lectures, navigating late-night study sessions, or appearing remarkably awake on video calls, regardless of reality.

1. Base & Brighten

The biggest mistake we all made? Picking a foundation by swatching it on our wrists. Your shade lives on your jawline, not your palm.

Pro tip: Skip full coverage for college days. Sheer and dewy will always look and feel better.

2. Conceal & Go

Whether it’s dark circles from Netflix binges or last-minute exam cramming, concealer will be your loyal sidekick.

Apply a tiny amount, blend with your ring finger, and boom, you’re a functioning adult.

3. Brow Essentials

In college, I thought brows were optional. Then one day I filled them in and realised, this is what having your life together looks like.

Brush, fill, and tame, the trifecta of brow sanity.

4. Eye Definition

We all had that one friend who wore smudged kajal like a badge of honour. And honestly, some things never change.

Skip heavy eyeshadow palettes for now. A single champagne shimmer or soft brown does the trick, unless you’re prepping for fest season, then go wild.

5. Blush & Glow

Blush makes you look alive, even when your attendance record says otherwise.

Add a soft highlighter for a naturally lifted, luminous finish. Wet n Wild’s MegaGlo highlighter gives you that beautifully diffused glow that feels like perfect lighting from every angle.

6. Pout Perfect

A good lip colour can pull your whole look (and mood) together.

Carry one nude and one bold colour, your entire semester’s aesthetic sorted.

7. Setting It Straight

Don’t skip setting powder or spray, it’s what stands between you and the midday meltdown.

If you’re just starting your makeup journey, keep it simple. Experiment, play, and for heaven’s sake, wash your brushes. Also, your makeup bag doesn’t have to be expensive, just intentional. Because the goal isn’t to look like someone else, it’s to look like the best version of you, with slightly better brows.

