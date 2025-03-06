March Makeover: The Hottest Beauty Drops Of The Season

With winter finally packing its bags and spring stepping in with all its sunshine and flowers, March feels like the perfect time for a beauty refresh! I love how this season brings a fresh wave of skincare and makeup launches—think dewy, glowing skin and bold, playful colours that match the energy in the air. If you’re ready to swap dry winter skin for a lit-from-within glow, don't miss the best new beauty drops of this month!

Indulgeo Essentials U-We Protect Ultra Light Broad Spectrum Sunscreen Gel SPF 50 PA++++

This light, non-greasy sunscreen provides powerful UVA and UVB protection. Suitable for all skin types, especially sensitive skin, it hydrates and protects without clogging pores.



Available here.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Halo Glow Powder Filter



The formula is super lightweight, smooths the skin, controls shine, and locks makeup in place for all-day wear. We haven't been this excited about a pressed powder in a long time.



Available here.

Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier



Experience vibrant, yummy flavours that will make your daily hydration less of a chore, and more refreshing. This hydrating mix delivers 3x the electrolytes of top sports drinks, plus 7 essential vitamins and nutrients in every stick.



Available here.

XYST Natural Caffeine Under Eye Cream

Eyeing this? An under-eye cream that brightens, de-puffs, and smooths fine lines, this one's lightweight and gentle, and infused with natural caffeine to reduce discoloration and morning puffiness.



Available here.

Nykaa Cosmetics Xtreme Impact 36 Hour Kajal Eyeliner



A kajal that delivers intense colour that lasts up to 36 hours? sign me up! It is also waterproof, smudge-proof, and sweat-resistant, and keeps your bold eyes flawless all day. Perfect for sleek eyeliner or bold kajal looks with smooth, long-lasting application.



Available here.

DIOR Miss Dior Parfum

A more intense version of the cult favourite perfume, Miss Dior Parfum combines floral, fruity, and woody notes with jasmine, mandarin, and amber for a sensual, lasting scent.

Available in stores.

Type Beauty Get Even Serum Foundation

A mini, travel-friendly version of their high-performance foundation, designed for every skin concern. This skincare-makeup hybrid offers buildable, breathable coverage and an impressive shade range

Available here.

CHOSEN Re(d)covery Serum

This serum targets skin concerns like acne, post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, sensitivity, and topical steroid damage, This high-performing serum is a one-stop solution to all your skin woes.

Available here.

GRASS Hydra Milky Dew Serum Essence

If dewy skin is your goal, this needs to be on your wishlist, a potent serum with 5x moisture-retention that hydrates, strengthens the skin's barrier, and leaves a luminous, glow.

Available here.

NEESH Shafran Perfume

Shafran is a luxurious fragrance combining saffron, brown sugar, caramel, and woody notes, inspired by royal heritage! We promise you'll smell like royalty.

Available here.

Cadiveu Nutri Glow Professional Kit

This professional, 4-step hair lamination kit is perfect for deep lipid replacement on dry hair. The result is incredibly shiney, super soft hair, with sealed ends and zero frizz. The regime consists of a shampoo, conditioner, treatment, and mask for maximum nourishment.

Available here.

Schwarzkopf Taft Volume Hair Styling Powder

The volume powder gives instant, weightless volume with 24-hour control—no stickiness, no residue, just great hair, guilt-free! Up to 50 uses for endless good hair days, and it's 100% vegan and PETA-approved.

Available here.

Kazo Shard Eau De Parfum

Bold, fresh, and effortlessly sophisticated, this scent comes with zesty citrus and refined aromatics. It’s the perfect fragrance for the modern, charismatic go-getter.

Available here.