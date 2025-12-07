December Beauty Drops You’ll Definitely “Accidentally” Add To Cart

December is the month of fresh starts, fun upgrades and beauty shelves getting a little glowier. With skincare tech levelling up by the minute and lip glosses entering their high-shimmer renaissance, this month’s launches are basically your routine’s dream wishlist. YSL LOVESHINE PLUMPING LIP OIL GLOSS

Gloss era activated. This one goes on light, looks juicy, and gives that beautiful plump look. With nourishing oils and a tiny pepper-ginger zing, it’s the gloss that somehow ends up living in your bag.

Chloé’s Atelier de Fleurs Cedrus Intense

Just when you thought Cedrus had peaked, Chloé drops Atelier de Fleurs Cedrus Intense — a moodier, deeper take on the original. A familiar favourite, but with richer edges. This is a great festive gift for the scent-obsessed.

Dream Beauty Solace Lip Gloss



The lip gloss obsession is here to stay. All the shine you crave, none of the stick. Infused with vegan collagen, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin E, Solace Lip Gloss nourishes while delivering irresistibly plump, juicy lips.



The Ordinary PHA 5% Exfoliating Lip Serum

The lip serum you’ll accidentally get hooked on. The Ordinary’s PHA 5% Lip Serum gently smooths, softens and gets your lips prepped without any fuss, just quiet, science-y efficiency doing its thing

Novology Pro-Lift Cellular Restoration Serum



Harsh retinoids? No thanks. Pro-Lift Cellular Restoration Serum is your lightweight, dermatologist-approved glow-up in a bottle. Your go-to solution for smoothing fine lines and boosting firmness.



Skinvest Molten Gold Shimmer Drops

Your golden-hour moment has officially entered the chat. Skinvest’s Molten Gold Shimmer Drops bring that soft-focus, sunlit sheen to collarbones, arms and legs, basically liquid gold for when you want to look a little extra glowy without trying too hard.

Avon Anew BHA Range

Turns out your skin really can do the most with just three steps. Avon’s ANEW BHA trio, peel pads, day cream with SPF, and a serum, basically tag-team to smooth, decongest and brighten without drama



Fine Wine Cosmetics - Bossy Blush Duo



Why juggle palettes? Fine Wine Cosmetics’ Bossy Blush Duo brings creamy dewy richness and velvety powder in one chic compact. Build the perfect flush for any vibe, any day.



FutureMe

Your 2026 routine is begging for skincare that actually fits your life, not the other way around. FutureMe gets that, it’s eight years of lab work wrapped into something that feels luxe, grounding and a little bit indulgent

Typsy Cloud Matte Lip Balm



Whipped, dreamy, and utterly indulgent. Typsy Pout Cloud Matte Lip Balm glides on like mousse, melts into a soft-blur finish, and leaves a long-lasting stain that looks like your lips but better.

Body Shop Sugarplum Passion Body Care Range



Lather, slather, and indulge in Sugarplum Passion, a must-have, this holiday season. From foamy, juicy showers to rich, buttery hydration, your skin needs to go full candy crush.

LoveChild Masaba Air Gasm Blurring Lip Tint

Swipe once and watch your pout steal the spotlight. This blurring lip tint is perfect for that soft, smudge-proof flex that says effortless yet gorgeous.



Asaya Hint of Tint

Ace the no-makeup look in minutes. This hybrid SPF 50 PA++++ tinted sun shield offers instant, breathable coverage that stays put. With niacinamide to mattify and UV/blue-light protection, your skin looks flawless.

Plum BodyLovin' Solid Perfume Stick

Your favourite fragrance went sleek and solid! This travel-ready perfume stick serves luxury on-the-go, perfect for a quick, gourmand scent refresh anytime, anywhere.

Sulwhasoo Concentrated Ginseng Rejuvenating Cleansing Foam

Get 18 signs of ageing addressed while you cleanse! Sulwhasoo’s rare ginseng saponin, infused foam lifts, firms, and illuminates, leaving skin ultra-hydrated.

Oriflame Anniversary Edition Natural Multi-Purpose Balm

Your all-in-one nourishing solution is here in balm form. Packed with Vitamin E and beeswax, this balm pampers everything from dry lips to cuticles and much more, leaving every spot totally soft and smooth.

