Move Over, Shag— It's The Jellyfish Haircut's Time To Shine

When the shaggy bob and mullet made a re-appearance on social media, I had no trouble digesting the news. I thought to myself, "That's the way it works- bored of playing safe, people love the next cool haircut that's rife on social media, and all their friends are doing it and come summer, they'll be over it and onto the next." But, I won't lie, when I saw jellyfish hair trend taking over my Pinterest and Instagram feed, I felt blindsided.

This edgy haircut has been quietly creeping into all our feeds the last couple of months- slowly, but so damn steadily. Taking us back to the punk-rock era of the early 2000s, we knew we had to get some more intel on the comeback being made by this trend from the ghost of our teenage dirtbag's past. The straw that broke the camel's back was the iconic ladies, Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga turning up to the 2025 Grammy Awards, sporting the j-fish.

Miley Cyrus debuted her interpretation of the jellyfish cut with chin-length layers framing her face, seamlessly transitioning into longer strands cascading down her back. This juxtaposition of length, along with her chunky blonde highlights added a rocker-chic vibe to the edgy chop. Lady Gaga, known for her experimental and strikingly bold looks also embraced the jellyfish trend. Her rendition featured the addition of short bangs and much more subtle bob-length pieces framing her face, that dramatically gave way to pin-straight hair- something that only she could pull off so gracefully.

All things considered, this haircut may not actually be as un-wearable as I initially thought it to be. Think of it as the more "out there" cousin of the mullet – more disconnection, and less subtlety. It combines two distinct styles- a blunt bob on top and long, flowing layers beneath. This dual-layered cut makes for a jellyfish-like silhouette and the result is a contrast that quite surprisingly works.

We spoke to Loic Chapoix, Hair Styling Expert at Dessange Mumbai about what he thinks of this striking new trend, "The jellyfish cut's unique blend of textures and layers is what makes it such a standout style. It would work great for thick, wavy, or curly hair, because of how beautifully it enhances natural texture. When it comes to face shape, oval, heart, or square faces would do well with this style, as it adds width and angles. However, its popularity will ultimately be short-lived, because it's only for those who want a bold, fashion-forward look and are willing to commit to regular styling and maintenance."

We also asked him for his expert recommendations for anyone planning to get on the bandwagon, "Consult with an experienced stylist, be prepared for regular trims to maintain the shape and use the right products to enhance texture and definition, such as pomades, styling creams, or sea salt sprays. This hairstyle has the potential to be a game-changer for those who want a bold, eye-catching look. However, it may not be suitable for everyone, particularly those with fine or straight hair, as it may not provide enough texture or hold."

We also had a chat with Sneha J. Jhaveri, the founder of Vous Salon, to get a feel of what a hairstylist thinks is in store for the future of this bold trend "If we scan the hair landscape, the buzz is all about sustainable hair right now- hair that looks natural without too much fuss. There aren't a lot of people, who ask for edgy haircuts like the jellyfish, simply because of their high maintenance nature. It will grow also grow out in different lengths, which is something to keep in mind before going in for the chop. Personally, I'm not a fan of anything that challenges the natural flow of the hair, so I'd tread carefully."

The j-fish's resurgence signals a shift towards more experimental hair trends, and a halt on playing it safe. Much like the mullet and shag of previous decades, the jellyfish cut is a rebellious, yet beautiful act of self-expression that challenges mainstream beauty. So, whether you like to play it safe or jump into drastic experiments, don't be afraid to get the style that you love most- that's what we're all about this year, and every year after.