The 7 Best Hair and Makeup Looks at the 2025 Grammys

And the award for the best blush placement goes to...Each year, as award season rolls around, fans wait with bated breath to find out if their favourite musicians are walking away with a Grammy award. While the most important part of the ceremony is what happens on the inside, here at ELLE, we anxiously await what we’ll see outside on the red carpet. We’re talking about the show-stopping beauty looks that’ll have us talking all night long, and keep fans excited through the next morning.

The red carpet is where hair, makeup, and nail trends are born (or magnified). If last year’s Grammys red carpet is any indication of what to expect at the 2025 Grammy Awards tonight—remember Miley Cyrus’ old school voluminous, air-grazing bouffant? Or Olivia Rodrigo’s ombré glossy lips?—we predict that lots of beauty risks will be taken. Turns out, we were right.

Enter Beauty Inspiration For The Year

If you told us Chappell Roan’s look was a painting brought to life, we’d believe you. The singer debuted a stunning Marie Antoinette-esque gown paired with dramatic makeup that has become her signature look. Meanwhile, Willow Smith made a statement of her own, elevating her sophisticated rockstar aesthetic with a voluminous, sculpted afro bob that perfectly framed her face. All night long, awards are given to the crème de la crème in music. However, if we have our way, we’d dole out a few awards of our own for the night’s most daring, much-hyped (and rightfully so) beauty looks. Ahead, scroll through all the 2025 Grammy Awards beauty we couldn’t shut up about.

1. Chappell Roan

2. Willow Smith

3. Kelsea Ballerini

4. Raye

5. Sabrina Carpenter

6. JaNa Craig

7. Gracie Adams

