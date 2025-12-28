My Istanbul Souvenir? Not Baklava, But Turkish Pharmacy Skincare

For the longest time, I believed that Korean skincare is where the beauty industry would reach its high point, and up until last year, I was dead sure of this fact, but that was before I took my baklava-loving taste buds on a trip to Istanbul. It’s safe to say that my best souvenir purchase was not a box of baklava from Hafis Mustafa but a lipbalm from a local pharmacy somewhere in Taksim Square. The infamous Turkish hamam baths feel more like an aura cleansing ritual with skin that looks like I got 14 hours of sleep.

What Turkey Gets Right About Skincare

Ayurvedic skincare, once tucked away in our grandmothers’ cupboards, has made a quiet return. Traditional Indian rituals are finding new relevance in modern skincare, perhaps inspiring today’s trend towards skin-focused makeup. Yet, Turkey’s approach to natural beauty embraced this philosophy long ago, not as a global fad, but as a deeply rooted, understated tradition.

My wanderings through the city began with food, but I soon discovered that in Turkey, skincare and cuisine are closely intertwined. Rose water, treated almost as sacred, appears in countless products. Though I couldn’t always read the labels, familiar ingredients stood out. At home, rose water is used for rituals or to scent the house; in Istanbul, it’s a daily beauty staple. And while I drizzle olive oil over my meals for health, the Turks apply it to their skin; perhaps that’s the true secret behind their glow.

Wellness, But Low-Maintenance

You think wellness is trending on social media now? Turkey was way ahead! They did the “high maintenance things I do to stay low maintenance” Instagram trend long before anything existed. Their wellness mantra is simple, and here’s what lies at the core of it:

Advertisment

Eat your skincare

As much as I love Indian spices and vegetables, we just don't consume them enough to call it our skincare diet. Turkish cuisine is wild, but the citizens sure know how to eat their skincare the right way. An observation I made while hopping from multiple restaurants and eateries. Salad isn’t just a side dish or a diet meal; it’s a staple, served with almost everything. I’ve even ordered main courses and been surprised with a complimentary plate of salad — that’s how essential it is. They’re eating whole foods, fresh produce, and nutrient-rich seeds the way we eat dal and roti, and honestly, that’s what’s really changing the game.

Hamam Baths

The hammam isn’t just a spa, it's a cultural ritual rooted in Ottoman and even earlier bathhouse traditions. Traditional Turkish Hamam Baths have existed way before the Internet of Things was even a thing, and trust me when I say this, they clean your pores better than that not-so-nice charcoal mask (seriously, throw them away, it’s not 2016 anymore). Their wellness secret isn’t lying somewhere in a retreat between the Alps but at a nearby local hamam, which isn’t burning a hole in their pocket.

My Made in Turkey Lippie

My personal purchase was a shimmery lipbalm tube that I purchased from a local Watson's store. It looked straight out of a 2000s coming-of-age movie, with shimmer and stars all over it, and came with a cute charm too. That prompted my inner 6-year-old to make that impulsive purchase, but turns out it actually kept my lips hydrated for the rest of the trip.

Turkey's beauty secrets really are the best-kept ones. It may not be on Sephora stands right now, but rather in local stores in those beautiful streets in cappadocia and Izmir.

So, the next time you plan your trip to Turkey, be sure to check out their pharmacy, that’s where the real glow lies, and oh, don’t forget to carry one as a souvenir along with your box of baklava and pistachios.

Also Read:

Things To Do On Your Next Trip To Dubai

ELLE Exclusive: Aïda Moudachirou-Rébois On The Future Of Beauty