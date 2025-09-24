Things To Do On Your Next Trip To Dubai

Every time I visit Dubai, I always end up feeling genuinely looked after and impossibly pampered. Nothing comes close to Dubai's culture of meticulous hospitality, which has always been about going that extra mile - whether it's the nightlife, food or rejuvenating experientials. During this trip to Dubai Fashion Week, I had the pleasure of experiencing the same and much more. And here are my heartfelt and honest recommendations for anyone who's itching for a slice of superlative luxury. Read on...

Dine at the iconic TakaHisa

Superimpose class authentic Japanese fine - dining with an immersive ambient experience and you've got a winner. Picture the most authentic and exclusive ingredients, under the expert gaze of world-class master chefs to create delectable dishes and you've nailed the magic mantra. If you're craving authentic Japanese delicacies, then your search ends here. Look no further! Treat your tastebuds to Sushi and Wagyu offerings coupled with high-end sake, curated and created by master chefs and a team of dedicated experts. With the main ingredients sourced directly from Japan five times a week, TakaHisa ensures only the freshest, most authentic dishes are served to patrons.

The name “TakaHisa” comes from both chefs’ first names: Takashi and Hisao. The group also owns a company that holds a general trading license, which allows the highest quality ingredients to be imported directly from Toyosu (Tsukiji) Fish Market, and TakaHisa has an office inside Toyosu Market. There are a numbers of staff on standby at Toyosu Market to bid on the best quality Uni, Tuna and more. Each dish masterfully prepared is a work of art served on luxe-lit china - some of it from Louis Vuitton. In fact, a gorgeous Vuitton trunk in the restaurant caught my attention instantly, and these luxe details speak volumes about TakaHisa's astute commitment to crafting a holistic experiential.



Moreover, this chic restaurant carries a fine selection of wines and sake that is difficult to obtain in Japan, introduced to you by its top-class bartenders. Its unique cocktails are crafted using exclusive spirits, ranging from the most well-known to hard-to-find Japanese sake.

Recharge and rediscover yourself at the Sohum Wellness Sanctuary!

In the vibrant heart of Dubai, the luxurious Sohum Wellness Sanctuary emerges as a tranquil oasis. Step into a world where the gentle hum of Tibetan singing bowls and the aroma of essential oils transport you to deep relaxation. From rejuvenation to bespoke Ayurvedic treatments to personalised healing journeys - there's something for everyone. I opted for a sound healing session conducted beautifully by the lovely Manel, a sound alchemist and healer and learnt incredible facts about my chakra alignment.

Nestled in Al Quoz, Sohum Wellness Sanctuary stands as a beacon of tranquility, inviting transformative journeys and reflecting founder Tanya Mansotra’s mission to guide others toward healing, balance and self-realisation.

Inspired by the sacred Sanskrit mantra “Sohum”, meaning “I am that”, this sanctuary is a place where guests are awakened to their inner peace and potential. Tanya’s intention was simple: “Our vision at Sohum is to guide guests on a transformative journey, elevating wellness intuition through love, light, peace, and chi.”

As a luxury day spa, every detail within Sohum has been designed to hold that vision. From soft, earthy interiors that soothe the senses, to carefully curated rituals that nurture one’s inner self. The sanctuary offers a deeply personal and immersive experience where guests are guided through a range of tailored offerings across the seven treatment rooms, complete with state-of-the-art wellness amenities, featuring spacious treatment rooms with steam rooms, saunas and plunge pools.

From bespoke Holistic Wellness Journey Retreats to Facial Rituals, Body Exfoliation, Body Wraps and International Therapies (including Thai, Swedish, Balinese and Deep Tissue Massages), all therapies blend timeless wisdom with modern approaches. Also on offer are multi-dimensional group classes such as Hatha, Vinyasa, and Kundalini, all complemented by Sohum’s extensive range of healing modalities, including Sound Healing, Reiki, Crystal Therapy, and Breathwork, each led by expert practitioners from around the world.

At the root of Sohum sit the Ayurvedic Rituals, a 5,000-year-old holistic healing system that focuses on balancing the body’s energies through natural therapies, herbal oils and massage techniques. Sohum’s Ayurvedic treatments are carefully designed to promote deep healing and rejuvenation by enhancing circulation, detoxifying the body, and calming the nervous system, bringing a profound sense of peace and reconnecting guests to their natural state of balance.

Make your own perfume at Oo La Lab

Head to this innovative fragrance lab known for its experiential approach to scent creation, located in the prestigious Dubai Design District (D3). Nestled among D3’s dynamic mix of creative industries, luxury brands, and art spaces, Oo La Lab’s new location invites visitors to craft custom scents and discover a meticulously curated selection of niche perfumes. An inspiring setting for fragrance experimentation, from designing one-of-a-kind perfumes to exploring sensory storytelling inspired by the region’s cultural heritage.

“As a brand that values the art of human chemistry and the emotional power of scent, D3 feels like the perfect new home for Oo La Lab,” says Dan Terry, founder of Oo La Lab. “We’re excited to serve the UAE’s vibrant design community and offer an interactive, sensory platform where our customers can tap into their creativity and design scents that reflect their personal stories.”





With a commitment to sustainability and artistic craftsmanship, Oo La Lab’s D3 location will also feature an Artist-in-Residence program, inviting UAE-based artists, designers, and students to collaborate on scent-inspired art installations and explore new ways of combining fragrance with an art and culture narrative. This program aims to foster collaborations with D3’s creative community and support emerging talent in the region.

