Just Dropped: November’s Hottest Beauty Launches We Can't Stop Thinking About

It feels as though the year has flown by; one moment we were welcoming January, and now we find ourselves in the heart of November. It’s the perfect time to slow down after the Halloween buzz and Diwali celebrations, and turn our attention to something more grounding: skincare. As the online chatter shifts from spooky season to winter trends, we’re embracing the art of locking in glow and hydration. Comforting, winter-ready beauty, from fun new blushes and tints to moisturisers that could have stepped straight out of your favourite early-2000s series. This November, indulge in skincare and beauty launches that capture the season’s calm, comfort, and radiance.

Innisfree Green Tea Ceramide Milk Barrier Essence

Innisfree never misses, this Green Tea Ceramide Milk is a hybrid toner-essence that provides intense moisturisation & dewy hydration with a feather-light formula ideal for an instant hydration boost. It might just take a permanent spot on your on your beauty shelf.

Shop here

Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion SPF 50

Indian weather demands a lightweight mositurising lotion and Clinique's new launch is here to save the day. The new Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ has a light formula that strengthens the skin’s barrier, instantly boosts moisture, and provides SPF protection without leaving a white cast. This non-greasy formula is perfect for all-day wear.

Shop here

e.l.f. Cosmetics Halo Glow Skin Tint SPF 50

It’s 2025, and skin tints are having their well-deserved moment. This weightless, serum-like formula delivers light, buildable coverage with a fresh, dewy finish that looks just like real skin, only better. With mineral SPF 50 and absolutely no white cast, it’s protection and radiance in one effortless step.

Shop Here

Too Faced Cloud Crush Whipped Lip & Cheek Tint

The Cloud Crush Whipped Lip & Cheek Colour glides on like a dream, melting into skin for a soft-focus, cloud-like flush that lasts all day. Packed with Hyaluronic Oil for hydration and a subtle blur effect, it delivers effortless radiance in a single swipe, an upgrade from the lip gloss we’ve all loved.

Shop Here

Wellbeing Nutrition Matcha Collagen With matcha being all the rage, Wellbeing Nutrition's Matcha Collagen has hit made it's way to our pantry. It merges hydrolysed marine collagen peptides with ceremonial-grade matcha to boost skin radiance, hair and nail strength, and clean, sustained energy. Shop Here

NARS Light Reflecting Luminizing Powder

Want your skin and selfies to truly glow? This highlighter delivers a soft-to-intense shine that catches every angle, and with five radiant shades, it’s perfect for layering over your favourite blush. Refillable and timeless, it’s the ultimate companion for a flawless, lit-from-within finish

Shop Here

Shankara Nalpamaradi Tailam

Shankara Nalpamaradi Tailam is pure Ayurvedic indulgence for your skin. Blending sacred Ficus barks with turmeric, sesame, and vetiver, it nourishes, soothes, and restores balance.

Shop Here

JJV. Kapurthala Parfum

JJV by House of Valaya drops its first-ever fragrance line, and we're so here for it. Inspired by royals, nomads, and art deco dreams, each scent is pure luxe energy in a bottle.

Shop Here

Tint Cosmetics The Gloss Pops Minis Discovery Set

If your favourite candy and lip gloss had a baby, this would be it. Tint Cosmetics is serving major gloss goals with its new Gloss Pops Minis Discovery Sets, adorable minis of their cult-fave Ultra Hydrating Lip Glosses. Infused with Grape Seed and Vitamin E oils for that glossy, nourished pout, these pocket-sized pops are made to test, try, and slay.

Shop Here

Fix My Curls – Goodbye Grease Dry Shampoo

Say hey to Goodbye Grease, the clean girl hack your hair’s been waiting for. Free from parabens, sulphates, talc, and all the icky stuff, it uses natural grain-based alcohols to soak up oil in seconds. No water, no fuss, just instant volume, freshness, and that just-washed feeling on the go.

Shop Here

LEAFOBERRYY Winter Duo

As winter rolls in, LEAFOBERRYY drops their winter duo, Himalayan Yoga Glow Cream and Chia Seed Fusion Shower Gel. It's ancient techniques meets modern skincare science for that dewy, balanced look all season long.

Shop Here

DOVE Beautiful Curls Range

Dove is celebrating every curl with its new Beautiful Curls range, a sulphate- and paraben-free lineup made just for curly and wavy hair. Thoughtfully crafted to nourish, define, and love your natural texture, it’s all about embracing your curls with pride, confidence, and that signature Dove care.

Shop Here

Philips OneBlade Intimate

Designed with precision and comfort in mind, the OneBlade Intimate is a dual-sided blade system with rounded edges that helps prevent nicks and ensures safe usage in any direction. It comes with a rechargeable battery and blades that last up to 4 months. Your new intimate pal for real.

Shop Here

Kay Beauty Soft Matte Full Coverage Concealer

Winter’s all about layering, but your makeup doesn't need to be! The Kay Beauty HD Liquid Concealer has you covered (literally). Its hydrating, creaseless formula blends like a dream and lets you build from medium to full glam in seconds. Smooth, seamless, and totally winter-approved.

Shop Here

The Body Shop Spa of the World

A bath range inspired by rituals from around the world. It is packed with natural vibes, buttery textures, and dreamy scents that will turn your everyday routine into a total wellness glow-up.

Shop Here

Estēe Lauder Pure Color Melt-On Glosstick

Enriched with hydrating lip essential oils, this gloss stick is what all the baddies in town are wearing right now. It's has a rich formula that can be used on an everyday basis as well as at parties.

Shop Here

Max Factor Miracle Pure Cream Blush

We love a good blush moment. This one is packed with hyaluronic acid and squalane, it moisturises, plumps, and gives a buildable, dewy finish. One swipe or layered up, your skin stays radiant, fresh, and totally selfie-ready all day.

Shop Here

Nykaa Collection Real Collagen Boosting Mask

Wake up to glow with this Overnight Collagen Sheet Mask! Packed with intense hydration, it firms and smooths your skin while you sleep, leaving you with that coveted dewy, glass-skin look.

Shop Here

Simply Nam Satin Soft Blush Tint

The Satin Soft Blush Tint is your shortcut to a natural, soft-focus glow, no brushes, no fuss. The “dot, dab, and done” formula melts seamlessly into skin, giving a pretty flush in seconds. It might just become your go-to for touch-ups.

Shop Here

Skinvest Resurface Anti-Tan Peeling Gel

This product isn't just cute; it also works wonders! With its chemical exfoliation and gentle peel-off action, it refines texture, brightens skin, and leaves it soft, luminous, and sun-ready.

Shop Here

Foxtale Mon Cheri Cherry-Collagen Whipped Clay Mask

This one is more of a sensorial find, the Mon Cheri Cherry-Collagen Whipped Clay Mask is a pink delight that firms, brightens, and makes self-care feel like dessert for skin that feels as good as it looks.

Shop here

Milk_shake Incredible Serum

We're putting scalp first and that's exactly why this serum is our new go-to. Enriched with milk protein, powered by hylauronic acid and caffeine, it’s designed to stimulate scalp vitality, strengthen, hydrate, and keep your hair soft, healthy, and bouncy.

Shop Here