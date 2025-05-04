Prejuvenation Is The New Vacation Prep—And We're 100% Here For It

You’ve booked your flights. Your Pinterest board is full of trending vacation outfit inspo. Your out-of-office personality is ready to thaw. But before you pack your bags and your SPF 50, there’s one thing you might want to check off the list: a little prejuvenation.

Wait, What Is Prejuvenation?

What this actually means is preventative rejuvenation — not waiting for your skin to scream for help, but giving it a little love before the damage sets in. It’s 2025, and we're all about working smarter, not harder (including when it comes to ageing.) Instead of reversing the clock, we're keeping it running smooth in the first place. And the best part? You don’t need to book a month of downtime or spend like a Kardashian to get in on it.

Dr. Bindu Sthalekar, Chief Dermatologist and Founder of Skin Smart Solutions, let me in on why prejuvenation is a trend worth getting behind, "Summer vacations are all about sun, sand, and a million memories captured in golden-hour selfies. But long hours of sun exposure, erratic meal schedules, and holiday indulgences can do a number on your skin and energy levels. That’s where prejuvenation steps in as your ultimate summer armour. IV therapies packed with antioxidants and vitamins help hydrate, nourish, and energise your body before the damage sets in. Plus, they speed up recovery from sun damage and, yes, even those inevitable poolside margarita hangovers. Medifacials, Baby Botox, and fillers are all regenerative treatments that boost collagen, improve elasticity, and keep you looking fresh and radiant all holiday long. And you won't come back from vacation looking like you got hit by a truck!"

Here’s your quick and easy guide to prejuvenation treatments that will have you landing at your destination as radiant as the tropical sun.

1. Baby Botox

If you're still thinking Botox = frozen forehead, please update your files. Baby Botox uses micro-doses to soften fine lines and prevent deeper ones from forming. You’ll still be able to emote— it’ll just look like you've been getting in nine hours of sleep every night. Book your session 3-4 weeks before you travel for peak results.

Available at The Bombay Skin Clinic, multiple locations in Mumbai.

2. Hydrafacial

Honestly, there should be a Hydrafacial booth at every airport. This zero-downtime, mega-hydrating treatment deep cleans your pores, infuses antioxidants and leaves you glowy as ever. Get this done about a week before you take off for your skin to look its absolute best.

Available at Arisia Skin Care & Aesthetics Clinic, Vile Parle.

3. Microneedling (if you're serious about the glow)

Tiny needles might sound scary, but microneedling is the ultimate hero of prejuvenation. It stimulates collagen, refines texture, and even helps fade old acne scars. Just make sure you get this done at least a month before your trip, because it needs time to heal, and you can't afford to be reckless with the sun post-treatment.

Available at SkinGenious, multiple locations in Mumbai.

4. Preventative Fillers

Contrary to usual fillers, preventative fillers aren’t about plumping your face to oblivion. They're subtle, strategic tweaks to maintain volume where your face would naturally start to hollow. Definitely worth discussing with a trusted derm if you’re serious about long-term skin health.

Available at Myrah Spa, multiple locations in Mumbai.

5. IV Drips

If you're already picturing yourself sipping coconut water by the beach, think of IV drips as the coconut water for your skin and body—times a thousand. These vitamin-infused drips hydrate you super quickly from the inside out, boost your immune system, and deliver a major antioxidant kick straight to your bloodstream. Translation: brighter skin, more energy, and fewer chances of getting sick mid-vacay. Book your drip a few days before takeoff for maximum glow, inside and outside.

Available at The AgeLess Clinic, multiple locations in Mumbai.

Prejuvenation isn’t about transforming yourself overnight — it’s about preserving what you love most about yourself, and keeping your skin healthy for longer. Plus, nobody wants to deal with a full glam face when you’re living in bikinis and bucket hats, right? So, consider this your sign to book that appointment now, so you can glow (not melt) all summer long.